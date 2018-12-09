Sofia Richie 'Knows' Kourtney Kardashian Isn't Her 'Biggest Fan' and Tries to 'Deal': Source

Scott Disick and his ex Kourtney Kardashian always make a point of prioritizing their family, and while Sofia Richie may be bothered by the dynamic from time to time, she does her best to handle it, a source tells PEOPLE.

“There has been and will continue to be things with Scott’s family life that bother Sofia, but she is trying to just deal without causing drama,” says the insider. “She loves Scott and wants to be with him.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“She knows she will always be kind of the outsider, but she loves being around Scott and his kids,” the source continues, adding that Richie, 20, “getting better at handling Scott’s family situations in a mature way.”

Disick, 35, and Kardashian, 39, share three children — Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3 — and frequently spend time together as a family.

Sharing a comedic yet steamy look into how they make it work, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star on Wednesday posted an Instagram of the exes spending time with their daughter.

As the image was snapped, Kardashian lounged on a bed while wearing a glamorous black dress that showed off her fit frame, while in the background, Disick sat with Penelope on his lap.

“Coparenting,” she captioned the snap.

The insider also shares that while Kardashian and Richie “will never be best friends,” the model is just happy to have built up some trust with the reality star, as far as her children are concerned.

“She knows that Kourtney isn’t her biggest fan and she understands that. Sofia and Kourtney will never be best friends, but Sofia is happy that she has proved to Kourtney that she is great with her kids,” the source says. “Sofia is hoping that her relationship with Scott lasts.”

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Tommaso Boddi/Getty

RELATED: Kourtney and Kim Kardashian Attend L.A. Art Event with Ex Scott Disick and Sofia Richie

Although Richie rarely discusses their relationship, while appearing on Australian talk show The Morning Show in September, she shared that the two are “very happy.”

Richie and Disick have been officially dating since September 2017 after initially sparking romance rumors that spring.

RELATED VIDEO: Scott Disick Says He’s in a ‘Different Place’ in Life: ‘I Can Have Fun and Still Hold Down a Job’

In November, Kardashian was seen out and about with her ex and Richie on two separate occasions.

Before attending a gallery exhibit on Nov. 16, the trio were spotted together on Nov. 4, when the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star joined the couple for what a source told PEOPLE was a “quick” and “tense” dinner.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Disick’s ex “doesn’t necessarily care to get to know Sofia better, but she feels she needs to because of the kids.”

The source added, “Sofia spends time with Kourtney’s kids, so Kourtney wants to make sure they are all on the same page. Scott and Sofia tend to get into arguments. Kourtney wants to make sure the kids are in a positive environment when they are at Scott’s house. She is setting up rules for how things need to be when the kids are with Scott.”