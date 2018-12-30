Kardashian/Jenner Relationships
Sofia Richie Bonds with the KarJenners — Including Kourtney! — on Family Ski Vacation in Aspen

Sofia Richie and Kourtney Kardashian
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images; Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
Maria Pasquini
December 30, 2018 10:41 AM

Sofia Richie is being embraced by the KarJenners.

After joining boyfriend Scott Disick, his ex Kourtney Kardashian and their kids on a family vacation in Mexico earlier this month, the 20-year-old model secured an invite to Aspen, Colorado, with some of the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star’s family members.

After hitting the slopes on Saturday, Richie and Disick, 35, were seen on a shopping excursion with Kourtney, Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West and Kendall Jenner.

During the outing, Richie was spotted walking with Kourtney, 39, as Disick followed behind them, according to a photo published by E! News.

The ladies were both dressed casually for the outing, opting for predominantly black ensembles.

RELATED: ‘Three’s Company’! Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Take Family Vacation in Mexico

Earlier on Saturday, Richie also joined up with Kardashian West’s longtime pal Paris Hilton, for a fun — and incredibly cold — day on the slopes.

“It is ice cold out here people,” Richie said during an Instagram Story clip, as she and Hilton sat next to each other on a ski lift.

Noting Hilton’s sunny disposition, Richie added that despite the weather, the 37-year-old DJ and hotel heiress “seems to act like we’re in California.”

“We’re in L.A., bitch,” Hilton replied, prompting the pair to crack up in laughter.

The moment was reminiscent of Hilton’s time with Sofia’s older sister, Nicole Richie, on the duo’s reality TV hit, The Simple Life, in the early aughts.

Paris Hilton and Sofia Richie
Sofia Richie/Instagram

The rest of the KarJenners have offered just a brief glimpse into their travels, with Kardashian West, 38, sharing an aerial view of their wintery destination, while Jenner, 23, shared a snap of her South Park-themed snowboard.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Showing off her impressive figure, the model also posted a few shots of herself wearing a bikini while standing outside in the snow.

Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner/Instagram

“F— it’s cold,” she captioned the sizzling shots on Instagram.

RELATED VIDEO: Sofia Richie ‘Knows’ Kourtney Kardashian Isn’t Her ‘Biggest Fan’ and Tries to ‘Deal’: Source

Although Richie and Kourtney had only been seen out and about together on two separate occasions prior to December, this month they’ve hung out together twice.

Days before Christmas, Richie traveled to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for a brief family trip with Kardashian, Disick and their children.

Disick had a sense of humor about traveling abroad with both his girlfriend and ex: “What more can a guy ask for. THREE’S COMPANY,” Disick captioned an Instagram image showing the trio relaxing on recliners — with Kardashian on his right, and Richie on his left.

Giving her seal of approval, Khloé Kardashian tweeted in response to a fan who called her sister’s vacation “co-parenting done right!!”

Beyond proud of all of them!!!! This is LOVE!! Your children before anything else!! All amazing adults right right!!!” she wrote.

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie
Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic; Mat Hayward/Getty Images; Matteo Prandoni/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: Sofia Richie Hopes Her Romance with Scott Disick Lasts, Source Says

A source recently told PEOPLE that Richie, who has been dating Disick for over a year, “is hoping that her relationship with Scott lasts.”

“She loves Scott and wants to be with him,” the source explained. “She loves being around Scott and his kids.”

The insider also shared that Richie is happy to have built up some trust with Kardashian and “proved to Kourtney that she is great with her kids.”

