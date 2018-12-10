Sofia Richie Hopes Her Romance with Scott Disick Lasts but Feels Like an 'Outsider': Source

Sofia Richie is in it for the long run.

As her relationship with Scott Disick grows stronger, the model continues to navigate the complicated family dynamic with Kourtney Kardashian.

“She loves Scott and wants to be with him,” a source tells PEOPLE. “She knows she will always be kind of the outsider, but she loves being around Scott and his kids.”

Disick, 35, and Kardashian, 39, share three children — Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3 — and frequently spend time together as a family.

And while Richie is sometimes bothered by Disick’s relationship with his ex, she is happy to have built up some trust with Kardashian, the source says.

“Sofia is getting better at handling Scott’s family situations in a mature way. She knows that Kourtney isn’t her biggest fan and she understands that,” the source explains. “Sofia and Kourtney will never be best friends, but Sofia is happy that she has proved to Kourtney that she is great with her kids.”

No matter what, Richie plans to stand by her man.

“Sofia is hoping that her relationship with Scott lasts,” the source says.

Although Richie rarely discusses their relationship, while appearing on Australian talk show The Morning Show in September, she shared that she and Disick are “very happy.”

Richie and Disick have been officially dating since September 2017 after initially sparking romance rumors that spring.

In November, Kardashian was seen out and about with her ex and Richie on two separate occasions.

On Nov. 4, when the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star joined the couple for what a source told PEOPLE was a “quick” and “tense” dinner.

Then, on Nov. 16, they all attended a gallery exhibit.

But Kardashian raised eyebrows last week when she posted a photo of herself lounging on a bed with Disick and Penelope sitting on the other side.

“Coparenting,” she captioned the saucy snapshot.