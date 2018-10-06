Sofia Richie Has Loving Eyes for the 'Man in the Mirror' — Scott Disick!

Sofia Richie only has eyes for her boyfriend.

While spending some quality time with Scott Disick on Friday, the 20-year-old model shared an image of herself casting her beau an adoring glance.

In the image, Richie is seated cross-legged on a bed while wearing a plunging black mini-dress. Watching the scene unfold, Disick, 35, stands by the wall in order to snap the perfect shot.

“The man in the mirror,” Richie captioned the photo, referencing Michael Jackson’s 1987 song of the same name.

Leaving absolutely no doubt about her feelings for Disick, whom she’s been dating for just over a year, Richie also added a heart-eyed emoji to the social media post.

Richie went on to share a photograph of herself smiling and leaning against the bed’s pillows. “HAPPY SOF,” she wrote alongside the image.

That evening, the model also shared photos and videos of her dad Lionel Richie performing onstage during his Las Vegas residency, All the Hits.

“Last night,” she wrote alongside one image of the singer onstage, adding both clapping and heart-eyed emojis.

Sofia Richie Sofia Richie/Instagram

Lionel Richie Sofia Richie/Instagram

Despite the couple’s substantial age difference, a source close to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars recently told PEOPLE that the famous family fully supports the pair’s relationship now.

“Everyone really likes her,” the source told PEOPLE, adding, “They think she’s a great influence and Scott is so in love, so it’s not a problem.”

Prior to dating Richie, Disick was in a relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he shares three kids: Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3.

Although Richie and Disick, who initially sparked romance rumors in spring 2017, have been private about their relationship, last month, the model opened up about their love — and why it works.

“We are very happy, very lovey dovey,” Richie told Australian newspaper the Sydney Morning Herald’s The Goss.

“We are best friends and that is mainly the strongest connection we have,” she added. “We have always had that best friend connection and from there it has really worked out. I am so happy.”