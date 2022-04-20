Sofia Richie Is Engaged to Boyfriend Elliot Grainge: 'Forever Isn't Long Enough'
Congrats are in order for Sofia Richie!
The 23-year-old model, who is the daughter of music legend Lionel Richie and sister of television personality Nicole Richie, is engaged to boyfriend Elliot Grainge. She confirmed the news on Instagram Wednesday, sharing two photos of the romantic moment.
One image featured Richie and Grainge sharing a passionate kiss. In that same shot, she shared a glimpse at her massive diamond engagement ring.
"Forever isn't long enough @elliot," she captioned the pic.
Grainge also posted a photo from the occasion, in which the twosome are kissing. "She said yes ❤️❤️❤️," he wrote beside the pic.
Beneath Richie's own post, many of her famous friends shared congratulatory messages for the couple.
As Lisa Rinna said she's "so happy" for the pair, Lori Harvey wrote: "Omgggg congratulations babe!!!! 🤍." Olivia Jade Giannulli replied with multiple red heart emojis while Morgan Stewart said, "Yes!!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ congrats!!"
"😍😍😍😍😍 ahhhhh," Lily Collins commented as Jasmine Tookes wrote, "Omg! Congratulations 🤎."
Grainge leads a relatively private life despite his father being Universal Music Group Chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge. Richie's new fiancé, however, is the founder and CEO of independent record label 10K Projects.
Richie made the pair's relationship Instagram official in April 2021. At the time, she shared a photo of the pair kissing alongside a black heart emoji.
Before publicizing the romance, Richie hinted at her bond with Grainge by sharing a photo of the pair taking a mirror selfie. They both wore protective face masks in the shot.
Prior to Grainge, Richie had been in a long-term relationship with Scott Disick.
Richie and Disick, 38, were first linked in 2017. PEOPLE then announced in May 2020 that the pair were "taking a break" from the relationship, with a source saying the Talentless founder wanted to "focus on the most important things in his life — his health and his kids" with ex Kourtney Kardashian.
The two reality stars briefly reunited earlier that summer, though they split for good in August 2020.
"Scott's focus is his health and the kids," a source previously said. "Sofia wants to hang out with friends and enjoy the summer. Since they are no longer on the same page, they decided to just be apart.
Following her split from Disick, Richie was briefly linked to Cha Cha Matcha co-founder Matthew Morton.