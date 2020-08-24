Sofia Richie Celebrates Birthday with Tropical Girls Trip: '22 Feels Good'

Sofia Richie's birthday festivities are only just beginning.

After ringing in her 22nd birthday early with an intimate dinner over the weekend, the star headed out on a girls trip on Monday, posting several videos on her Instagram Story from a private jet.

She was joined by her mom Diane Alexander, brother Miles Richie and a group of close girlfriends, including Kylie Jenner's former assistant Victoria Villarroel and Jenner's best friend Stassie Karanikolaou. (Jenner was not present.)

"22 feels good," she captioned a photo of the group in front of the plane.

For the trip, everyone was outfitted in customized merch: white shorts and T-shirts with the words "SOFIA TURNS 22" in blue.

Upon arrival at their tropical destination, Richie posted a slideshow of photos of herself in a bikini, sarong, and bucket hat.

"Fif turns 22," she wrote.

The star's birthday comes after sources told PEOPLE last week that Richie and Scott Disick, who briefly reunited earlier this summer after going on a break, had called it quits again.

"It's always been difficult for them to balance their relationship with Scott's family life," one source said. "His kids will always come first."

"Sofia wants to hang out with friends and enjoy the summer," a second source added. "Since they're no longer on the same page, they decided to just be apart. At least for now."