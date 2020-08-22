Sofia Richie Celebrates 22nd Birthday with Sister Nicole and Dad Lionel After Scott Disick Split

Sources recently told PEOPLE that Scott Disick and Sofia Richie split again after briefly reuniting earlier this summer

Sofia Richie is spending time with her family.

Ahead of Richie’s actual birthday next week, the model got together with her family for a celebratory dinner on Friday. “Family birthday din,” Richie wrote on her Instagram Story while showing off the festive — and feather-filled — table decorations.

Richie also appeared to make a nod to Scott Disick, just days after sources told PEOPLE that the pair had split again. Richie set her post to Miley Cyrus’ song “Midnight Sky,” in which the singer muses on feeling good about being on her own again following the conclusion of a lengthy relationship.

“22 festivities,” Richie captioned another set of photos from the night, which included a photograph of herself and sister Nicole Richie posing together in a mirror. Another sweet slideshow also included a photo of their father Lionel Richie.

The evening also included a pink cake, which featured an adorable throwback image of the birthday girl.

Richie and Disick, who briefly reunited earlier this summer after going on a break earlier this year, have called it quits "for now," a source told PEOPLE earlier this week.

"It's always been difficult for them to balance their relationship with Scott's family life," said the source. "His kids will always come first."

"Sofia wants to hang out with friends and enjoy the summer," said a second source. "Since they are no longer on the same page, they decided to just be apart. At least for now."

The pair first began dating in 2017, two years after Disick split from ex Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he shares three children.

PEOPLE previously confirmed in May that Disick and Richie were taking time apart.

The break came after Disick sought treatment in rehab in late April, with a source telling PEOPLE at the time that they were taking time apart "so Scott can just focus on the most important things in his life — his health and his kids."

“It was Sofia's choice to take a break,” the source added.