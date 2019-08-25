Sofia Richie Celebrates Her 21st Birthday at Vegas Nightclub with Scott Disick and Kylie Jenner

Khloé & Tristan
By Georgia Slater
August 25, 2019 01:35 PM

Sofia Richie had an eventful 21st birthday weekend!

The model continued making the most of her milestone by partying in Las Vegas with boyfriend Scott Disick and her friends on Saturday.

After flying out with Kylie Jenner and her BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou, Richie, who was dressed in a glittery pink jumpsuit, hit up XS Nightclub, where The Chainsmokers were headlining that night. Jenner, who wore a pink latex dress, arrived later and was spotted dancing with the rest of the group.

Just a few hours before, Richie opted for a vintage Chanel swimsuit when she partied at Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas. Upon arrival, she was greeted by a parade to her designated area that was decorated with custom pillows with her dog Hershela’s face printed on them, and enlarged life-size cut-outs of herself.

Richie’s birthday morning started strong with a lavish gift from her from boyfriend Scott Disick.

The father of three, 36, gifted his girlfriend a luxury Aston Martin car, which Richie posted about in a series of photos and videos on her Instagram Story.

The sleek black vehicle, which was decorated with a large red bow on top, features orange and wood detailing on the inside. “Holy s—!!!!” Richie captioned the first shot of it, adding, “best BF award” in another photo.

“LET THE DAY BEGIN,” she captioned another photo of herself sitting inside the car, showing off a manicure that featured the number “21.”

RELATED: Scott Disick Surprises Sofia Richie with a Luxury Car for Her 21st Birthday: ‘Best BF Award’

“New range. Ok I’m good #21,” wrote the model, signaling she was finished posting about her new ride.

The birthday girl also shared a photo of a breakfast spread surrounded by rose petals, seemingly set up for her by Disick.

Richie and Disick have been dating since 2017, after he split from his ex and the mother of his three children, Kourtney Kardashian.

Earlier this month, Disick and Richie stepped out in coordinating outfits for Jenner’s 22nd birthday bash in Capri, Italy. The pair were seen walking arm-in-arm, Richie wearing a coral dress and Disick matching her in a salmon-colored jacket.

The model shared a slew of Instagram photos from her European travels celebrating Jenner’s birthday this month, including a photo of herself wearing a tiny black bikini on a yacht.

Richie’s birthday comes as she’s been spending more and more time with members of the Kardashian family — especially Kylie Jenner.

source recently told PEOPLE that Jenner grew close with Richie after cutting ties with longtime best friend Jordyn Woods, who kissed Tristan Thompson, the father of Khloé Kardashian‘s 16-month-old daughter True, in February.

“Sofia has been nothing but supportive about the Jordyn drama,” the source said. “She seems like a very loyal friend to Kylie and Kylie appreciates that.”
