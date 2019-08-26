Sofia Richie Calls Boyfriend Scott Disick Her 'Angel' as She Celebrates Her 21st Birthday

Sofia Richie is feeling the love.

After ringing in her 21st birthday in style over the weekend, the model posted a photo with her boyfriend Scott Disick from the celebrations on Instagram Sunday.

“My angel,” she captioned the post.

Richie flew out to Las Vegas via private jet with Disick, Kylie Jenner and a few other friends on Saturday. The group partied at Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas during the day before hitting XS Nightclub for the evening.

But the celebrations started even earlier in the day when Richie unveiled her lavish gift from Disick: an Aston Martin car.

“Holy s—!!!!” she captioned a photo of the sleek black car with a big red bow on her Instagram Story.

“Best BF award,” she added. “LET THE DAY BEGIN.”

Richie and Disick, 36, have been dating since the fall of 2017, two years after he split from his ex and the mother of his three children, Kourtney Kardashian.

A source told PEOPLE earlier this year that “as much as people would love there to be, there isn’t any drama between Scott, Sofia and Kourtney.”

“They spend a ton of time together, and Kourtney is comfortable with Sofia around the kids,” the source said. “Scott and Kourtney have gotten along really well for a long time. It’s not only the family trips, but dinners, celebrations, etc. They spend time together with Sofia and it isn’t weird.”

And as for Disick and Richie? According to the source, Disick is “beyond happy” in the relationship.

“She’s so good for him,” said the source.