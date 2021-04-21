Sofia Richie Enjoys Beach Day in St. Barts with Boyfriend Elliot Grainge

Sofia Richie and boyfriend Elliot Grainge have jetted off to the Caribbean.

The model, 22, was spotted alongside Grainge on Sunday as they enjoyed a beach day in St. Barts.

Richie has also been sharing photos from their tropical getaway on Instagram. On Sunday, she posted a shot of the couple riding in a blue convertible together that she captioned, "Dreamy."

And in a slideshow of photos with friends, Richie snuck in a picture of the pair kissing, captioning the post, "Post vaccine life."

Richie and Grainge were first seen together in January in Beverly Hills. They went Instagram official on April 7, when Richie shared a post with a photo of the two kissing.

Her relationship with the 10K Projects creator comes after her brief fling with Cha Cha Matcha co-founder Matthew Morton. She also previously dated Scott Disick; the two ended their nearly three-year relationship last August.

"It's always been difficult for them to balance their relationship with Scott's family life," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "His kids will always come first."

During an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians that aired in March, Disick, 37, opened up about his split from Richie, telling Kim Kardashian West and Khloé Kardashian that she had given him an "ultimatum" that involved choosing between her or his ex Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he shares three kids.

"I thought I would give it a try and make her more of a priority, but then even when doing that, I feel like she just started wanting to push Kourtney out," he said on the show. "And I said, like, that's the most important thing to me — my kids and that's my family, and the only family I have, including you guys along with it."

"She was like, 'I don't want to share you as a boyfriend with Kourtney,'" he continued. "And then she literally said with an ultimatum: 'You have to choose me or Kourtney.'"