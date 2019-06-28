Sofia Richie Joins the Kardashian Family to Celebrate Khloé’s 35th Birthday Party

Khloé Kardashian celebrated her 35th birthday in style on Thursday night, with an all-pink party attended by her famous family members and close friends.

The intimate yet elaborate celebration included sisters Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian, as well as Khloé’s 14-month-old daughter, True, and Scott Disick’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie — who has recently been snapped partying with Khloé’s sisters, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, who were also in attendance at Thursday’s bash.

Guests were welcomed to the celebration with a pink neon sign that read “KHLOmoney” while the entire party was decorated with pink and white roses. Guests snacked on pink doughnuts, cake and other sweet treats.

On theme, the birthday girl opted for a pink strapless top while True wore a light pink dress.

Drinks were served pink cups emblazoned with hilarious Khloé quotes, and sipped through matching straws that had a photo of the 35-year-old’s face.

During an Instagram Story posted by Khloé that pans over the spread of doughnuts, a voice that sounds like Kylie’s can be heard in the background saying “I’m pregnant,” sparking fan speculation that the beauty mogul is expecting her second child.

In another clip from the festivities, shared by Kylie, Richie, 20, can be seen holding a drink and dancing alongside Khloé and Kendall.

A known fitness lover, Khloé’s party also included a “gym” that featured an all-pink treadmill and weights. The Kardashians and their guests topped off the night by taking turns riding a mechanical bull.

This is the third time in recent weeks that Richie, who has been dating Disick, Kourtney’s ex, for about a year and a half, has been spotted with members of the Kardashian family.

Last Saturday night, the model partied alongside Kylie and Kendall while celebrating their mutual pal Tiffany Sorya’s birthday. The trio appeared to get ready with each other for the night out, while Kylie, 21, showed off her friend’s completed look on her Instagram Story, exclaiming “Wow, wow, wow!” as Richie showed off a sparkling silver bra and teased hairdo.

Earlier this month, Kylie and Sofia celebrated the birthday of another mutual friend with a Handmaid’s Tale-themed bash that sparked backlash from social media users.

Sofia and Kylie posed in matching red Handmaid’s costumes, inspired by Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel and its popular television series adaption, and guests had the option of two specialty cocktails — “praise be vodka” and “under his eyes tequila.”

On Thursday, a source told PEOPLE that Khloé “had a quiet birthday celebration” on the morning of her special day “with True and her sisters,” adding that the reality star had plans for the night as well.

The source added that Khloé “isn’t having a huge party, because she doesn’t want to.”

“She just wants to be with True,” the insider said.