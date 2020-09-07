Sofia Richie & Jaden Smith Enjoy Sunny Beach Outing: 'They Both Loved Hanging Out,' Source Says

"They spent hours together on the beach. They kept flirting and hugging," a source tells PEOPLE

Sofia Richie and Jaden Smith soaked up some beach time together over the holiday weekend.

The pair was spotted on a beach date as Richie, 22, is on a vacation with friends. Smith, 22, wore a pink swimsuit for the beach outing, matching the model's pink-and-white bikini while they held hands and didn't hold back on PDA.

A source tells PEOPLE that Richie and Smith "both loved hanging out" together as sparks flew between them over the Labor Day weekend.

"Sofia is having a fun summer," says the source. "She stays with friends in Malibu and enjoys the beach. There have been guys around that she acted flirty with, but she doesn't seem to be dating."

"The vibe was different over the weekend though when she hung out with Jaden," the source adds. "They spent hours together on the beach. They kept flirting and hugging. Sofia looked very happy."

Later, a source says the pair had dinner with friends at Nobu; "It was obvious that they both loved hanging out. Jaden had his arm around Sofia and she had a huge smile."

The time with Smith comes weeks after Richie and Scott Disick called it quits again after briefly reuniting this summer following a break earlier this year. A source told PEOPLE last month that Richie and Disick, 37, had different priorities and couldn't make their relationship work.

"It's always been difficult for them to balance their relationship with Scott's family life," the source said at the time. "His kids will always come first."

Disick shares three kids — sons Reign, 5, and Mason, 10, and daughter Penelope, 8 — with ex Kourtney Kardashian, 40.

"Scott's focus is his health and the kids," added another insider. "Sofia wants to hang out with friends and enjoy the summer. Since they are no longer on the same page, they decided to just be apart. At least for now."

In May, PEOPLE confirmed that the two were taking time apart. They had been dating since the fall of 2017, two years after Disick split from Kardashian. The break came after Disick sought treatment in rehab in late April.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that the couple was taking time apart "so Scott can just focus on the most important things in his life — his health and his kids." The source explained: "Scott is working on his issues. Sofia is hanging out with friends. It was Sofia's choice to take a break."

In June, a source told PEOPLE that Richie was "still processing" the breakup. "It was a serious relationship, not some fling, and she was there for Scott through some tough times," the source said at the time. "It hurts to see all the speculation about Scott and Kourtney, but she is so young and gets so much attention. She'll be totally fine."