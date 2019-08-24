Scott Disick Surprises Sofia Richie with a Luxury Car for Her 21st Birthday: 'Best BF Award'

Sofia Richie‘s 21st birthday got off to a good start.

On Saturday morning, the model showed off her present from boyfriend Scott Disick — a luxury Aston Martin car — in series of photos and videos on her Instagram Story.

The sleek black vehicle, which was decorated with a large red bow on top, features orange and wood detailing on the inside. “Holy s—!!!!” Richie captioned the first shot of it, adding, “best BF award” in another photo.

“LET THE DAY BEGIN,” she captioned another photo of herself sitting inside the car, showing off a manicure that featured the number “21.”

The birthday girl also shared a photo of a breakfast spread surrounded by rose petals, seemingly set up for her by Disick.

Richie and Disick, 36, have been dating since 2017, after he split from his ex and the mother of his three children, Kourtney Kardashian. Richie’s birthday comes as she’s been spending more and more time with members of the Kardashian family — especially Kylie Jenner.

Image zoom Inset: Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Sofia Richie/Instagram; Getty Images

Image zoom Sofia Richie/Instagram

Earlier this month, Disick and Richie stepped out in coordinating outfits for Jenner’s 22nd birthday bash in Capri, Italy. The pair were seen walking arm-in-arm, Richie wearing a slinky coral dress and Disick matching her in a salmon-colored jacket.

The model shared a slew of Instagram photos from her European travels celebrating Jenner’s birthday this month, including a photo of herself wearing a tiny black bikini on a yacht.

RELATED: Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Wear Coordinating Looks Ahead of Kylie Jenner’s Birthday Bash

Image zoom Sofia Richie/Instagram

Image zoom Sofia Richie/Instagram

A source recently told PEOPLE that Jenner grew close with Richie after cutting ties with longtime best friend Jordyn Woods, who kissed Tristan Thompson, the father of Khloé Kardashian‘s 16-month-old daughter True, in February.

“Sofia has been nothing but supportive about the Jordyn drama,” the source said. “She seems like a very loyal friend to Kylie and Kylie appreciates that.”

“Sofia is sophisticated, fun and very sweet,” the insider added. “Kylie loves having her around. And Sofia definitely isn’t a user. She has her own life and doesn’t need anything from friends.”