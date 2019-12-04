Sofia Carson Says She 'Couldn't Imagine' Another Descendants Movie After Cameron Boyce's Death

What would a fourth Descendants movie look like without the beloved Cameron Boyce?

Speaking to PEOPLE on Tuesday at the 15th annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball in New York City, the late actor’s costar Sofia Carson said she “couldn’t imagine” continuing the hit Disney Channel franchise without him.

“You know, it’s a difficult topic because of Cam, I couldn’t imagine doing it without him,” she said. “I’m honored that people love the franchise so much that they want another, but it’s almost impossible to imagine it.”

She added that she honors Boyce, who died suddenly in July at age 20 in his home after suffering a seizure in his sleep due to epilepsy, “every day, always.”

Descendants — a musical starring Carson, Boyce, Dove Cameron and Booboo Stewart as the children of famous Disney villains — premiered on the Disney Channel in 2015. The third movie came out last August, after Boyce’s death.

Carson, 26, served as emcee at the ball. This holiday season, you can join UNICEF by supporting the work they do for every child by visiting unicefusa.org/givingtuesday.

Carson also opened up about Boyce and Descendants during an appearance on People Now earlier on Tuesday.

“I also appreciate that people love the franchise so much that they would want it to continue,” she said. “I love Evie, but it’s — it’s core four, forever.”

Carson added that the fan support in the wake of Boyce’s death has been “overwhelming.”

“You know, that was one of the first things that I thought of when we got the news — we didn’t only lose someone, but the world lost someone that was so beloved,” she said. “It’s been so beautiful to see the support from everyone, especially for his family and the foundation, which is the most important thing.”

In addition to the Descendants movies, Cameron also starred in the network’s franchise Jessie and appeared in films including Grown Ups, Grown Ups 2 and Eagle Eye.

Following his death, his family started the Cameron Boyce Foundation to honor his legacy. According to the foundation’s website, it “provides young people artistic and creative outlets as alternatives to violence and negativity and uses resources and philanthropy for positive change in the world.”

Boyce was cremated, and his family was able to take his ashes home, according to the actor’s death certificate obtained by PEOPLE.