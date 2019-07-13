Sofia Carson Breaks Her Silence on Descendants Costar Cameron Boyce's Death

Sofia Carson is mourning the death of her friend and Descendants costar Cameron Boyce.

One week after Boyce was found unresponsive in his North Hollywood home, the actress, 26, dedicated a tribute to the 20-year-old actor.

“To our angel, There are not enough words. There will never be enough words. I couldn’t bring myself to do this because doing this makes it real,” Carson wrote along with a black-and-white portrait of Boyce.

“Letting you go is not something I know how to do. And I just can’t fathom living in a world without you. I love you, Cam. And I will love you. Forever,” she said.

Costar Dove Cameron commented on Carson’s post: “I love you.”

Boyce was best known for his role as Cruella de Vil’s son in the Descendants TV movies and as Luke Ross on Disney Channel’s Jessie. He also starred in several movies, including Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2 with Adam Sandler and Salma Hayek.

On Thursday, Disney Channel announced that the upcoming red carpet premiere of Descendants 3, in which Cameron stars as Carlos, was canceled.

“We’re proud to be part of Cameron Boyce’s legacy by showcasing his talents on screen, but we are cancelling the red carpet premiere event for Descendants 3 (scheduled for July 22),” a statement read.

“And instead, The Walt Disney Company will make a donation to the Thirst Project, a philanthropic organization to which Cameron was deeply committed,” the statement continued.

Boyce’s family said on Tuesday that his “tragic passing was due to a seizure as a result of an ongoing medical condition, and that condition was epilepsy.”

“We are still trying to navigate our way through this extremely heart-wrenching time, and continue to ask for privacy so that the family and all who knew and loved him can grieve his loss and make arrangements for his funeral — which in and of itself, is agonizing,” the family added.

Two days after Boyce’s death, “an autopsy was performed and the cause and manner of death were deferred pending additional testing,” the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner said.

As of Thursday, “preliminary information suggests the death occurred under natural circumstances,” but “the final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date,” according to the coroner.

Among the many friends and costars that paid tribute to Boyce was his and Carson’s Descendants costar Dove Cameron.

In an emotional six-part video shared to Instagram on Tuesday, Cameron, 23, struggled to get through her handwritten note as she tearfully paid tribute to the late Disney Channel actor, whom she referred to as an “earth angel.”

The Liv and Maddie star began by explaining that it had taken her three days to speak out about Boyce’s sudden passing, in part because she had trouble coming to terms with her feelings and emotions.

“I felt really weird about posting about Cameron on social media because I felt really emotional and private and intimate and social media is the opposite of that,” she shared in the black-and-white video. “I just couldn’t quite reconcile the two or make them fit so I didn’t know what I was going to do.”

Cameron added, “The last 72 hours have felt like two weeks, and I’ve spent them trying to make my thoughts and feelings into words and communicate about anything I’m feeling. … Cameron was one of my favorite people alive in the world. Though I know that’s not unique to me, Cameron was magic — an earth angel.”