Soap Stars Who've Played Their Roles for 40 Years or More
These small-screen dramas proved to be the roles of a lifetime for these seasoned stars
Susan Lucci
The screen queen played Erica Kane on All My Children for the duration of the show's run, from 1970 to 2011.
"It's been a fantastic journey," the star said in a statement after the iconic series wrapped. "I loved playing Erica Kane and working with [show creator] Agnes Nixon and all the incredible people involved with All My Children. "
During that time, Erica was married 10 times, accused of murder and forced to go on the run, served time in prison, been facially disfigured in a car accident, beat addictions to prescription drugs and alcohol following a back injury, and met a daughter she didn't know existed.
For her part, Lucci was nominated for the Daytime Emmy Award a staggering 21 times, finally winning the outstanding lead actress in a drama honors in 1999.
Ray MacDonnell
Just behind Lucci, MacDonnell was the longest-running original cast member on All My Children. The actor played Dr. Joe Martin until retiring in 2009, when production moved from New York City to Los Angeles.
MacDonnell stepped back into character as the family patriarch for a few episodes in 2011, including the finale.
In June, MacDonnell died of natural causes at age 93.
Frances Reid
Like a sands through the hourglass ... she was there from the start. Reid played matriarch Alice Horton from Days of Our Lives' debut in 1965, exiting the soap in 2007 at age 93.
The role won her the Daytime Emmys' Lifetime Achievement Award in 2004. She died in 2010 at age 95.
Susan Seaforth Hayes
The actress joined the cast of Days in 1968 as Julie Olson Williams, a role she's played ever since. In 1974, she married costar Bill Hayes, who played her onscreen love interest and husband in the hit soap.
"I have the best husband, the best family, and the best job in entertainment," she says in her NBC bio. "And best of all, as I once sang, 'I'm still here!' "
Bill Hayes
Hayes debuted on Days as Doug Williams in 1970, and married his costars Julie Olson Williams four years later. The actor has remained in the role ever since, and he and his wife have shined in the spotlight together.
In 1976, the Williams's were the first daytime soap stars to cover TIME magazine, per Soap Opera Digest, and co-wrote the memoir Like Sands Through the Hourglass in 2005.
Suzanne Rogers
The actress originated her role as Maggie Horton in 1973, and never looked back.
In fact, a twist of fate took her to Days with when an audition for another soap didn't pan out as planned.
According to her NBC bio, Rogers "originally auditioned for a part on The Young and the Restless, but it turned out they were looking for blondes. The folks at Days saw her tape, though, and Maggie Horton was born."
Deidre Hall
Days also proved to be the role of a lifetime for Hall, who has played Dr. Marlena Evans since 1976. In 2016, she was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for her contributions to the daytime drama.
James Reynolds
Cheers to 40 years! A recent October episode of Days was dedicated to Reynolds' character Abe Carver, in celebration of his 40th anniversary in the role, per Soap Opera Network.
In a larger achievement, the star's official bio states that he's proud to have been a principal actor "in one series, longer than any African American actor in the history of television, daytime or nighttime."
Genie Francis
The actress shot to stardom as Laura Spencer on General Hospital in 1977, playing the role for more than four decades.
Reflecting on how the times — and television – have changed through the years, Francis addressed her character's controversial relationship with Luke (portrayed by Anthony Geary) in The Story of Soaps, the primetime documentary special presented by PEOPLE and ABC, which aired in May 2020.
In the late 1970s and early 1980s, Laura and Luke were billed a "supercouple" in the soap world, but attention later turned critical due to the nature of their relationship: Luke had raped Laura, but the two fell in love and eventually married.
"It was such a big deal in the media and it took the country by storm," Francis said in the special. "I've had to justify it for so many years and I have to say, it feels good to sit here and say I won't justify it. It's awful. They shouldn't have done it."
Leslie Charleson
The actress has portrayed General Hospital's Dr. Monica Quartermaine since 1977, shifting to a recurring role in recent years, TV Insider reports.
Jacklyn Zeman
Zeman has starred as Nurse Bobbie Spencer on GH since 1977.
Kin Shriner
Shriner joined General Hospital in 1977, playing Scott Baldwin on and off in the four decades since. The star also lead the cast on the spinoff Port Charles, which aired from 1997 to 2003.
Tristan Rogers
Rogers originated the role of Robert Scorpio on GH in 1980.
Doug Davidson
The actor began playing Paul Williams on The Young and the Restless in 1978, and never looked back. The longest-serving current cast member of the soap won the Daytime Emmy Award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series in 2013.
Melody Thomas Scott
Forty-two years of fabulous! Scott has starred as Nikki Newman on The Young and the Restless since 1979.
Eric Braeden
Braedan originated the iconic Victor Newman on The Young and Restless in 1980, launching the role of a lifetime.
Still starring on the soap at age 80, the actor told PEOPLE earlier this year that retirement is the last thing on his mind.
"I feel very loyal to The Young and the Restless, very beholden to Victor and very beholden to the audience who has supported us for all those years," he shared. "I intend to stay as long as I can."