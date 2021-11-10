The screen queen played Erica Kane on All My Children for the duration of the show's run, from 1970 to 2011.

"It's been a fantastic journey," the star said in a statement after the iconic series wrapped. "I loved playing Erica Kane and working with [show creator] Agnes Nixon and all the incredible people involved with All My Children. "

During that time, Erica was married 10 times, accused of murder and forced to go on the run, served time in prison, been facially disfigured in a car accident, beat addictions to prescription drugs and alcohol following a back injury, and met a daughter she didn't know existed.

For her part, Lucci was nominated for the Daytime Emmy Award a staggering 21 times, finally winning the outstanding lead actress in a drama honors in 1999.