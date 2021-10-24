The soap stars got married on Saturday in a gorgeous, gothic, outdoor wedding in Malibu

The Young and the Restless Star Courtney Hope and General Hospital's Chad Duell Are Married: 'Till Death'

Courtney Hope and Chad Duell have tied the knot.

The soap stars got married on Saturday in a gorgeous 'Till Death'-themed outdoor wedding in Malibu. The Young and the Restless actress and the General Hospital actor stunned in matching red wedding ensembles, while their guests complimented the gothic mood wearing all-black.

Hope's Victorian wedding gown featured voluminous tulle and scarlet lace details from head-to-toe, while Duell's suit was completed with black embellishments and a rose boutonnière.

Guests included Katrina Bowden, Hope's costars Tracey Bregman and Hunter King, as well as Katherine Kelly Lang from The Bold and the Beautiful.

Duell, 34, popped the question to Hope, 32, in a surprise Valentine's Day proposal during a Malibu beachside picnic back in February after five years of dating.

Courtney Hope and Chad Duell's Wedding Credit: Katrina Bowden/Instagram

"He read me the most beautiful poem, because I love poetry, and I started choking up," Hope told PEOPLE at the time. "He then told me to close my eyes and turn the other way 'cause he had to 'set something up.' Then he comically fumbled behind me to distract me from what he was really doing — and when I turned around, he was on his knee!"

The YATR star said the proposal was unexpected, but "better than I ever imagined!" She added: "He's so romantic, so when he planned a picnic I wasn't too thrown off."

"I was very excited," Duell added. "I had a strong feeling she'd say yes, but I was naturally a little nervous. I also just really hoped she liked the ring."

The couple, who began dating in 2016, has been looking forward to spending their lives together as they planned their nuptials. "I am so excited for so much about our future," Hope shared.

Courtney Hope and Chad Duell's Wedding Credit: Katrina Bowden/Instagram

"Just getting to create memories forever, our future children and family, the places we'll travel and all the laughs we'll have makes me so thrilled to think about. I enjoy every day with him, so each present moment is beyond fulfilling," she added.