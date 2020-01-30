Guiding Light, All My Children and Days of Our Lives Actress Marj Dusay Dies at 83

Marj Dusay

Marj Dusay, a soap opera actress who had roles in Guiding Light, All My Children and Days of Our Lives, has passed away at the age of 83.

Dusay’s stepdaughter, Elizabeth Perine, confirmed the actress’ passing in a Facebook post shared on Wednesday.

“I’m so very sad to have to tell you that my stepmother Marj passed away peacefully yesterday morning in her sleep,” she wrote. “She was quite a woman and had quite a grand life. She was deeply loved and will be deeply missed.”

Born Majorie Ellen Pivonka Mahoney, Dusay was most known for her role of Alexandra Spaulding on Guiding Light. From 1993 to 2009, she appeared in 128 episodes of the CBS show and was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series in 1995.

Dusay also appeared as Vivian Alamain on Days of Our Lives from 1992 to 1993 and played Vanessa Bennett Hayward Cortlandt on All My Children from 1998 to 2002 — a role she was nominated for a special fan award playing America’s favorite villain at the 2002 Daytime Emmys.

Image zoom Marj Dusay in All My Children

RELATED: Remembering the Stars We’ve Lost in 2020

The actress also took on the role of Pamela Capwell Conrad for 83 episodes in the NBC soap opera Santa Barbara.

Dusay’s television career began in 1967, starring in bit roles in Get Smart, Occasional Wife and The Second Hundred Years before landing her role of Kara — an alien that stole Spock’s brain — in the original Star Trek series.

From there, she appeared in such television shows as The Wild Wild West, Bonanza, Hawaii Five-0, Medical Center, Hogan’s Heroes, The Mod Squad and The Odd Couple before playing the part of Monica Warner in The Facts of Life.

She also appeared in films, Dusay most notably starred opposite of Gregory Peck in 1977’s MacArthur.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Since her passing, One Life to Live‘s Robin Strasser, best known for her role as Dorian Lord on the ABC soap opera, shared a sweet tribute for Dusay on Twitter.

“#MarjDusay as a person was the most remarkable, loyal & brave woman!” she wrote. “Professionally, she had such elegance, wit & grace! I was always flattered when told we look alike & we often were submitted for the same roles-RIP MARJ”

Strasser continued, “HUGELY TALENTED & Stunning looking #MarjDusay When she stepped on a set everything was better because she showed up-Classy & impeccable-never stuck on herself-A wonderful human being RIP.”