Soap Opera Couples Who Met and Fell In Love on Set

These couples found love on soaps from Days of Our Lives to General Hospital — and kept their relationships going off set

By
Published on February 14, 2023 05:32 PM
01 of 08

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

ALL MY CHILDREN - 11/20/96Hayley (Kelly Ripa) spoke to the injured Mateo (Mark Consuelos) after he woke up, on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 1996, on Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Daytime's "All My Children". "All My Children" airs Monday-Friday, 1-2 p.m., ET, on the Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Television Network. AMC96(Photo by Ann Limongello/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)MARK CONSUELOS, KELLY RIPA; NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 27: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the Haute Living Celebrates Kelly Ripa And The Release Of "Live Wire" With Parfums de Marly And Telmont Champagne At Scarpetta at Scarpetta on September 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living)
Ann Limongello/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty; Eugene Gologursky/Getty for Haute Living

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos met during Consuelos' audition for All My Children. They debuted their relationship one year later in 1996 and have been married for 26 years, sharing three grown children.

In a 2022 conversation on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, the Live with Kelly and Ryan host explained how her relationship with Consuelos worked despite everything she believes in.

"On paper, it should not have worked," Ripa said. "I say it all the time, I'm like, How are we still married?"

She continued, "I married my crush. It's very counter [to] everything I am."

Ripa also said Consuelos was persistent, recalling, "He was very convincing also. He was super convincing. He's a very persuasive person. And here's the other thing. This cannot be understated. He's a kind human being."

02 of 08

Bill Hayes and Susan Seaforth Hayes

DAYS OF OUR LIVES -- Season 8 -- Pictured: (l-r) Susan Seaforth Hayes as Julie Williams, Bill Hayes as Doug Williams -- (Photo by: Herb Ball/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images); PASADENA, CA - APRIL 29: Bill Hayes and Susan Seaforth Hayes attend the 2018 Daytime Emmy Awards Arrivals at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on April 29, 2018 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Herb Ball/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty; David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Four years after Bill and Susan Seaforth Hayes shared their very first kiss on Days of Our Lives in July 1970, they tied the knot in real life on Oct. 12, 1974.

Two years later, their characters, Doug and Julie, wed on TV on Oct. 1, 1976.

With nearly 50 years of marriage, the duo share their secrets to a successful relationship on their website, Secrets of Soap Opera Lovers.

The Hayes have both received Lifetime Achievement Emmys for their more than 50 years of powerful acting on NBC's Days of Our Lives.

03 of 08

Kassie Wesley and James DePaiva

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - MAY 01: Actors James DePaiva (L) and Kassie Depaiva (R) attends the 2019 Daytime Emmy Awards nominee reception at Castle Green on May 01, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)
Paul Archuleta/Getty

James DePaiva and Kassie Wesley married on May 31, 1996.

DePaiva is best known for portraying Max Holden on the ABC Daytime soap opera One Life to Live from 1987 to 1990 and from 1991 to 2003, while Wesley had a 20-year run as Blair Cramer on OLTL (her other roles include Chelsea Reardon on Guiding Light and Eve Donovan on NBC's Days of Our Lives).

The duo have one son, James Quentin, 26.

Their OLTL characters Blair and Max had on-and-off feelings for one another until Max ultimately decided he was in love with Luna Moody (Susan Batten).

04 of 08

Casey Moss and True O'Brien

BURBANK, CA - APRIL 26: Actors Casey Moss (L) and True O'Brien attend The 42nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on April 26, 2015 in Burbank, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for NATAS)
John Sciulli/Getty for NATAS

After years of sharing an on-screen romance on Days of Our Lives as JJ Deveraux and Paige Larson, this duo announced their real-life engagement in June 2022 after seven years of dating.

05 of 08

Susan Walters and Linden Ashby

Susan Walters and Linden Ashby at the Grand Opening of Magia Cafe, Magia Cafe, Los Angeles. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 18: Susan Walters and Linden Ashby attend the "Teen Wolf" Premiere on January 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Paramount+)
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty; Jesse Grant/Getty for Paramount+

This dynamic duo met in 1986 on the set of Loving — and married three months later!

Susan Walters, who is best known for her roles as Lorna Forbes on the ABC daytime soap from 1983 to late 1986 and as Diane Jenkins on the CBS's The Young and the Restless, and Linden Ashby, who played Lorna's cousin Curtis Alden on Loving, have two daughters: Frances Grace (1991) and Savannah Elizabeth (1992).

06 of 08

Crystal Chappell and Michael Sabatino

263690 21: Actress Crystal Chappel stands with husband, actor Michael Sabatino at a charity benefit screening of the movie "Race the Sun" March 16, 1996 in New York City. The movie is a fictionalized account of the exploits of a Hawaiian high school in the 1990 World Solar Challenge in Australia. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Liaison); Crystal Chappell (L) and Michael Sabatino attend "Days Of Our Lives" 45th anniversary party at House of Blues Sunset Strip on November 6, 2010 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Brian To/FilmMagic)
Evan Agostini/Liaison; Brian To/FilmMagic

Crystal Chappell and Michael Sabatino metwhen they were both appearing on Days of Our Lives in the early 1990s. Their onscreen characters, Carly Manning and Lawrence Alamain, had a wild on-again, off-again romance that eventually led to the birth of their onscreen son, Nicholas Alamain.

The actors joined DOOL in 1990 and left the show together in 1993. Four years later, the duo wed in January 1997.

They have two children together, Jacob Walker and Dylan Michael.

07 of 08

Maura West and Scott DeFreitas

NEW YORK CITY - MARCH 11: Maura West and Scott DeFreitas attend 26th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards Nominees Luncheon on March 11, 1999 at the Rainbow Room in New York City. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images); PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - MAY 05: (L-R) Scott DeFreitas, Birdie West DeFreitas and Maura West attends the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Pasadena Civic Center on May 05, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty; David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty

This couple met while working on the CBS soap As The World Turns in the 1990s and were married on Jan. 22, 2000.

Scott DeFreitas portrayed Andrew "Andy" Dixon and Maura West played Carly Tenney on ATWT and remained with the series until its finale in 2010. (West is also known for her roles in The Young and the Restless and General Hospital).

Together, they have four children: sons Joseph (born 2000) and Basil (born 2007) and daughters Katherine (born 2002) and Birdie (born 2009).

08 of 08

Bryton James and Brytni Sarpy

LOS ANGELES - JUNE 13: The 48th ANNUAL DAYTIME EMMY® AWARDS, to be broadcast Friday, June 25 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available on the CBS app, as well as streaming live and on demand on Paramount+. PICTURED: Brytni Sarpy, Bryton James -- (Photo by Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images)
Francis Specker/CBS via Getty

Bryton James and Brytni Sarpy are known for their roles as Devon Hamilton and Elena Dawson on The Young and The Restless. They began dating in May 2019.

Of her first impression of James, Sarpy told Soap Opera Digest in 2019: "He was really cool, really calm, really collected. He seemed like a warm guy. This was actually right after Kristoff St. John passed and I knew the connection, so I gave him my condolences. He seemed like a really nice, helpful, jolly guy. He was already laughing and smiling."

"My real first impression of her was she was a lot more fun and had a better sense of humor than I thought originally," said James. "We realized she was as goofy as me. I think that's the biggest thing. I didn't realize she had the sense of humor that she did."

Related Articles
Nick Offerman (L) and Megan Mullally attend the premiere of the Weinstein Company's 'The Founder' at ArcLight Cinemas Cinerama Dome on January 11, 2017 in Hollywood, California
Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally's Relationship Timeline
Willie Nelson with his daughters Paula Carlene and Amy Lee
Willie Nelson's 8 Children: Everything to Know
Kelly Ripa, husband Mark Consuelos, daughter Lola Consuelos, sons Michael Consuelos and Joaquin Consuelos attend the ceremony honoring Kelly Ripa with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 12, 2015 in Hollywood, California
All About Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' 3 Kids
Susan Walters
Susan Walters on Her Return to 'The' 'Young and the Restless' : 'It Didn't Feel Like 20 Years'
All My Children
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' 'All My Children' Throwback Photos
ted danson
Ted Danson's Life in Photos
Kelly ripa and Mark Consuelos
Celebrate Kelly Ripa's Birthday with Her Magical Throwbacks with Mark Consuelos
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Relationship Timeline
john aniston, jennifer aniston, nancy aniston
All About Jennifer Aniston's Parents, John Aniston and Nancy Dow
Lee Lawson as Bea Reardon on Guiding Light
Lee Lawson, 'Guiding Light' Star, Dead at 83
Betty White
Betty White's Life in Photos
Steven Spielberg (2L) and family attend the "Young Ones" Dinner And Party hosted by The Snow Lodge x Eveleigh on January 18, 2014 in Park City, Utah
Steven Spielberg's 7 Children: Everything to Know
asd
Remembering Ray Liotta's Life in Photos, on What Would Have Been His 68th Birthday
THAT '70S SHOW - Top row L-R: Wilmer Valderrama, Ashton Kutcher, Danny Masterson, Topher Grace, Laura Prepon. Center L-R: Don Stark, Tanya Roberts, Mila Kunis, Lisa Robin Kelly, Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith. (Photo by FOX Image Collection via Getty Images)
The Stars of That '70s Show: Where Are They Now?
Drew Barrymore attends the 2021 CFDA Awards at The Seagram Building on November 10, 2021 in New York City
Drew Barrymore's Dating History: From Luke Wilson to Will Kopelman
Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper host CNN's New Year's Eve coverage at Times Square on December 31, 2017 in New York City
Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen's Friendship Timeline