Fittingly, the couple tied the knot at producer Nigel Lythgoe's winery in Paso Robles, Calif.

It’ll be a lifelong duet on the dance floor for Stephen “Twitch” Boss and Allison Holker, who were married Tuesday in Paso Robles, Calif.

Fittingly, the So You Think You Can Dance costars tied the knot at a winery owned by the show’s producer and judge, Nigel Lythgoe, who joined the happy couple to Tweet photos of their “rustic chic” big day.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Added Holker: “It’s official. I’m Mrs. Boss. We got married,” she Tweeted.

And yes, dance fans, the couple, who met during the show’s seventh season, could not resist a little showmanship, performing a hip-hop-inspired dance routine to Justin Bieber‘s hit “Somebody to Love” alongside her young daughter Weslie, who choreographed in fitting family style.

Boss, 31, and Holker, 25, had dated for more than two years before announcing their engagement in January. Tweeted Boss of his happy news: “Allison Holker said yes!!!”

For her big day, Holker, who had starred in the VH1 series Hit the Floor, wore a strapless ivory lace-and-silk organza gown by Watters Hollywood, which featured a chapel-length veil by Toni Federici. She accessorized her wedding look with a pair of 3.58-carat Jay Carlile & Co. diamond earrings and Badgley Mischka peep-toe, jewel-encrusted shoes.

The groom, who will next appear in Step Up 5, donned a black tux from Stitched Las Vegas, set off with a polka-dot bow tie.

Several SYTYCD alumni participated in the ceremony including bridesmaids Courtney Galiano and Kathryn McCormick.