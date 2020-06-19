So You Think You Can Dance Season 17 Not 'Moving Forward' Due to Coronavirus

So You Think You Can Dance

So You Think Can Dance will not be airing this summer.

Fox decided to scrap the 17th season of the dance competition due the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Production on Season 17 of SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE will not be moving forward due to health and governmental restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic," the network said in a statement on Thursday. "As a result, while we were looking forward to its return this summer, we cannot meet the standards we’ve set for viewers and contestants in light of the show’s unique format, intricate production schedule and limited time."

A return date has not been determined.

Image zoom So You Think You Can Dance Mathieu Young/FOX

The news comes months after the cancellation of So You Think You Can Dance's preliminary auditions in New York City, Los Angeles and Miami due to concerns over the outbreak.

In lieu of in-person auditions, the show accepted online submissions from dance hopefuls up until March 22.

Prior to Thursday's news, host Cat Deeley was slated to return alongside judges Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy and Laurieann Gibson.

Though So You Think You Can Dance will not be moving forward with production this year, other talent competition shows such as American Idol and The Voice have found a workaround amid the coronavirus crisis, producing new episodes remotely as judges and contestants film from their respective homes.