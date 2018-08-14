So You Think You Can Dance Live! 2018 Returns to Stage This Fall

Get ready to cut loose!

FOX’s hit reality dance competition So You Think You Can Dance is returning to the stage this fall for its annual live tour.

So You Think You Can Dance Live! 2018 features the Top 10 contestants from Season 15 — Jensen Arnold, Hannahlei Cabanilla, Genessy Castillo, Evan DeBenedetto, Jay Jay Dixonbey, Magdalena Fialek, Darius Hickman, Chelsea Hough, Cole Mills, and Slavik Pustovoytov — who will exhibit the hottest show-stopping routines from the season in addition to original pieces choreographed for the tour.

The 15-time Emmy Award-winning show, which has entertained viewers since 2005, kicks off Oct. 13 in Atlantic City, New Jersey at Ocean Resort Casino. The show will dance its way through 40-plus cities over a span of two months before coming to a close on Dec. 9 at INB Performing Arts Building in Spokane, Washington.

General on-sale tickets go live on Aug. 17 at 10 a.m., but VIP packages and a special So You Think You Can Dance fan pre-sale go on sale beginning Aug. 14 at 10 a.m. American Express cardholders will have access to an exclusive pre-sale beginning Aug. 15 at 10 a.m. and Ticketmaster’s pre-sale begins Aug. 16 at 10 a.m.