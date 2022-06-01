JoJo Siwa Dismisses Criticism of Her SYTCYD Judging Qualifications: 'Ya Just Sound Silly'

Amid a shakeup on the So You Think You Can Dance judging panel after Matthew Morrison's abrupt exit, Siwa laid out her dance bona fides for social media users questioning her place on the show

JoJo Siwa is shutting down naysayers who have claimed she doesn't have the résumé to back up her place on So You Think You Can Dance's judges panel.

Following social media backlash to her new gig, Siwa wasted no time responding to the digs, quote-tweeting one user's complaint and asking, "literally why tweet this?"

In a follow-up tweet, Siwa outlined her lengthy credentials: "18 Years of Dance Knowledge, 4 Major dance TV shows, I've hired over 1000 dancers. 16 Dance music videos," she wrote. "If you don't like me that's okay… but if you think I don't know about dance ya just sound silly."

Siwa's comments come less than a week after SYTYCD's judging panel faced a surprise shakeup after the former Dance Moms star's fellow judge Matthew Morrison abruptly exited the show midway through season 17.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Morrison revealed he didn't follow "production protocols," which led to his dismissal.

"Having the opportunity to be a judge on So You Think You Can Dance was an incredible honor for me. Therefore, it is my deepest regret to inform you that I will be leaving the show," Morrison said.

"After filming the audition rounds for the show and completing the selection of the 12 finalists, I did not follow competition production protocols, preventing me from being able to judge the competition fairly," he added.

"I cannot apologize enough to all involved and I will be watching alongside you all on what I know will be one of the best seasons yet."

A source told PEOPLE that FOX removed Morrison from the series "after he had an inappropriate relationship with a female contestant."

"They didn't have sex, but he reached out to her through flirty direct messages on social media," the source said. "She felt uncomfortable with his line of comments and went to producers, who then got Fox involved. He was fired after they did their own investigation."