So You Think You Can Dance Airs Powerful Routine Tackling the Epidemic of Gun Violence: 'Enough'

Monday’s So You Think You Can Dance opened on an emotional note, as the top 10 dancers performed a powerful routine about America’s gun violence epidemic.

The modern dance piece, set to Harry Styles’ “Sign of the Times” was choreographed by SYTYCD alum and Emmy-winner Travis Wall.

Wall had dancers Benjamin Castro, Gino Cosculluela, Eddie Hoyt, Madison Jordan, Anna Linstruth, Bailey Munoz, Sophie Pittman, Mariah Russell, Ezra Sosa and Stephanie Sosa exploring the emotions that affect communities after gun violence tragedies.

At the number’s end, the dancers stripped off their shirts and turned so that the word “Enough” could be seen spelled across their backs.

“The kids were crying after doing the piece,” Wall told Gold Derby on Friday, in between rehearsals for the routine. “Just the state of everything going on right now with all the gun violence and how many people we’re losing … This piece speaks volumes.”

“I’m excited to put it out there because people need to see it, people need to wake up,” he added. “Enough is enough.”

Earlier this month, PEOPLE also called for “enough” after two mass shootings shook the nation. One, at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, killed 22 people. Less than 24 hours later, another shooting in Dayton, Ohio, killed nine people.

Approximately 100 Americans are killed every day with guns and hundreds more are shot and injured, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A 2016 study by the American Journal of Medicine found that Americans are 25 times more likely to be killed by gun violence than people in other high-income countries.

Universal background checks, a ban on semiautomatic weapons and improved approaches to treating mental illness have all been proposed as potential remedies.

Those wanting to help stop the mass shooting epidemic are urged to make their voice heard by contacting voting members of Congress.

So You Think You Can Dance airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on Fox.