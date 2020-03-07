So You Think You Can Dance Star Danny Tidwell Dies at 35, Travis Wall and Debbie Allen Pay Tribute

Image zoom Danny Tidwell on So You Think You Can Dance FOX

Danny Tidwell, a renowned dancer many will recognize as the runner-up from season 3 of So You Think You Can Dance, has died. He was 35.

On Saturday, dancer and Emmy-winning choreographer Travis Wall mourned the death of his brother, writing on Instagram that his “heart is broken.”

“Yesterday I lost a brother. And we all lost a gift,” he wrote, posting a slideshow of photos of Tidwell. “I’m not ready. But I never think I will be. Because I can’t believe this is real. I can’t believe you’re gone. You were more than my brother. You were my inspiration. I idolized you growing up. Wanted to dance just like you. Wanted to be you!”

Wall, 32, added: “I wish I could jump in your arms again like we used to when we were kids and onstage dancing.”

Also in his emotional tribute to his late brother, Wall — who was a runner-up on SYTYCD‘s second season — referred to Tidwell as a “legend.”

“We will all remember the joy and passion you brought to everyone you came in contact with through out your journey. A journey cut to short,” he wrote. “You are a legend. And I love you so much Danny. Rest In Peace my brother. I can’t believe I’m even typing this . Please pray for my mom and my family during this difficult time. 💔💔💔.”

World-famous choreographer and actress Debbie Allen dedicated tributes to “dancing genius” Tidwell on social media.

“Danny Tidwell, our beautiful dancing genius ‘Prince amongst Paupers’ you are in God’s Ensemble. We will always speak your name with love and respect. See you on the other side. 😢🙏🏼💕 Love, Mama D,” she wrote on Instagram.

Allen, 70, also shared a clip of Tidwell performing a dance routine, captioning the video: “This is how I will always see you Danny Tidwell. We speak your name.💕🙏🏽😪 #dannytidwell.”

According to The New York Times, Tidwell was adopted by Travis’ mother Denise Wall when he was 12. In an early interview that aired on SYTYCD, Tidwell — who became a member at American Ballet Theater after joining in 2003 — described his passion of dance as life-changing for him.

“When I was younger, I got into a lot of trouble,” he said at the time. “Getting the opportunity to dance really got me out of that.”