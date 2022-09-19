'So You Think You Can Dance' Alum Valerie Rockey Marries Boyfriend Ace Thor: 'We Did It'

Congratulations are in order for Valerie Rockey and Ace Thor!

The So You Think You Can Dance alum got married to her boyfriend on Saturday in Indianapolis, Ind. The season 11 runner up announced the happy news on social media by sharing several photos and videos of their big day.

"The Thors 🤍 My husband!! We did it 🤍" Rockey, 28, captioned a photo of herself and Thor walking hand in hand in their wedding attire.

In the candid shot, the bride carried a bouquet of red roses as her veil draped behind her.

Rockey also uploaded a video of herself dancing with her new husband on her Instagram.

As the song "Forever" by The Little Dippers played in the background, Rockey and Thor shared a sweet kiss and swayed on the dance floor — surrounded by dancing loved ones.

"A perfect evening," Rockey captioned the video, which was also shared to her Instagram Story.

Additionally, her Instagram Story featured a snap of her and Thor holding hands and smiling at the camera, as well as one adorable photo of their ring bearer.

"Let's take a moment and admire our ring bearer," Rockey wrote beside a photo of the youngster.

Rockey announced her engagement to Thor a year ago on Sept. 7, 2021.

"My favorite man asked me to marry him yesterday 🥺" she captioned photos of the proposal, and her ring. "My Dylan-Ace, I'm the luckiest lady to spend the rest of my life with you. You're everything wonderful to me!!!"

Valerie Rockey/instagram

"I'm never surprised by anything but wow he had me shocked!!" Rockey continued. "And my parents got to see the whole thing happen live thanks to Ace's mama & friends! Alright, gonna go cry some more."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Rockey, who appeared on So You Think You Can Dance in 2014, continues to pursue a professional dance career, often teaching at national conventions, according to her Instagram. The reality TV alum also offered her expertise to The Masked Dancer as an assistant choreographer in 2020.