'So You Think You Can Dance' Alum Hokuto Konishi Weds Gina Atkinson in Morocco

Hokuto "Hok" Konishi married Gina Atkinson in a beautiful ceremony in Morocco, according to the Instagram posts of friends who were in attendance.

Hok is a movement artist known for his performances on So You Think You Can Dance's first three seasons, as well as being a member of America's Best Dance Crew winners, Quest Crew. The dancer wed his hair stylist fiancée this weekend.

Content creator Bethany Mota was in attendance, as the longtime girlfriend of Quest Crew member D-trix. Mota, 26, posted a series of photos from the event. She tagged the location of the photos "Marrakech, Morocco," and included a few pictures of the setup and one group shot showing the bride and groom.

Hok is wearing a traditional Japanese wedding kimono, while Atkinson looks stunning in a white lace off-the-shoulder dress and a long cape that doubles as a train. The grinning bride and groom are surrounded by members of Quest Crew.

The couple's friend Sarah "Smac" McCreanor posted a wedding guest fit check captioned "When in Morocco … thanks for a beautifully perfect day @ginaatkinson + @hok" that featured other guests showing off their wedding best.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The couple shared the news of their engagement in October 2019 with a cute video showing off Atkinson's ring.

She wrote at the time: "The most beautiful sunset in the most beautiful place with my favorite person in the whole world. Without a doubt you're the one I want to spend the rest of my life with. Here's to 6 years and forever to go! @hok #konishipartyof2 technically 3...cause you know Moe"

A year later, Atkinson shared some sweet snaps of the two of them, writing "Heyyy I'm gonna marry that guy."

Hok was on the first three seasons of the dance competition show, making it the farthest in season three. Following that, he competed on America's Best Dance Crew in season 3 as a member of the dance troupe Quest Crew, and won the top prize.

He told PEOPLE at the time that the win felt like "seeing a dream." The crew was invited back in 2015, and declared all-star champions of season 8 of ABDC, winning $100k and the trophy again. Hok also served as one of the judges on The World's Best, representing Japan.