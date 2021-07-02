So Freakin Cheap Sneak Peek: Brittney Watson Takes Free Engagement Photos at Estate Sale

Following four frugal families, So Freakin Cheap airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC

On So Freakin Cheap, the Watsons are going to great lengths to put on a cost-effective wedding for Brittney, Shelley and Tracy Watson's youngest daughter.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Monday's episode, Brittney and her fiancé, Shane, head to an estate sale with her sister, Ashley, to take their engagement pictures for free. And Brittney, 23, is not necessarily thrilled with the course of action.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"All my friends are going to be seeing our pictures," Brittney says in a confessional. "And they're going to ask us, 'Hey, where'd you get your pictures done?' [We'll say], 'Oh, you know, someone just died at this house and we just took pictures there. It's fine.'"

Upon arrival, Shelley assures a nervous Brittney that she'll "love" the final product, promising that it'll be "so cute."

Inside the home, the group meets Cheryl, who owns the estate sale company. Ashley, who is taking Brittney and Shane's photos, requests to "look around" and see what might be usable for the shoot.

"[I] never have seen this before," Cheryl admits in a confessional. "Usually, normal people would go to photo studios for engagement photos, but not an estate sale. There's always a first for everything, right?"

TLC So Freakin Cheap

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While perusing the house, Brittney remarks that she and Shane have actually "found some really cool clothes and really cool dishes," admitting she might be "warming up to the idea" of taking her engagement photos at the unique location.

"I love the vibe here," Brittney tells Shane, who replies, "It is really cool."

Ashley, 27, then stumbles upon a see-through lingerie outfit, which she says "smells like old people." After Shelley begs to differ, Ashley notes in a confessional how the lingerie could be something for her and her husband, Colby.

"When it comes to estate sales, I normally have a budget every time we go," Ashley says. "Because I was taking Brittney and Shane's photos, I didn't plan a budget. But when I found that lingerie, I kind of wanted to buy something that was sexy for me to wear for Colby tonight — after it's washed, obviously."

So Freakin Cheap premiered on TLC earlier this week, but fans might already be familiar with the Watson family. The Arizona-based bunch previously appeared on Extreme Cheapskates during its second season in 2013. At the time, Shelley — a.k.a. the self-proclaimed "Princess of Cheap" — managed to put on her eldest daughter Ashley's wedding to Colby on a $1,000 budget.

Eight years later, Shelley is now working on pulling off Brittney's wedding to Shane on an even tighter budget. "Youngest daughter Brittney still struggles to accept the extreme lengths her family will go to save a dollar," TLC's official description teases, "Which poses a major problem when Shelley delivers stunning news to Brittney: she wants to set the bar even higher — or lower — for Brittney and her fiancé Shane's upcoming wedding, using a total budget of $750 to cover the cost of the venue, the wedding gown, reception, food and entertainment."

So Freakin Cheap also follows three other frugal families: the Tran family from Orlando, Florida, the Guiles family from Minoa, New York, and the Clayton family from Stonecrest, Georgia.