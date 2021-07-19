So Freakin Cheap: Becky's Husband Isn't Happy with Her 'Ridiculous' DIY Home Renovation Project

So Freakin Cheap star Becky Guiles has taken matters into her own hands — again.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Monday's episode, Becky comes clean about her latest home renovation project after her husband, Jay, spots a plastic construction sheet blocking off a room upon his return from a trip.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Seriously? Honey, what is this?" Jay asks as Becky replies, "Well, I didn't do anything."

Jay then comes across a strange object lying around — a brick taped to a piece of wood, to be specific — which he finds out is Becky's homemade sledgehammer. "The contractor guy says a sledgehammer is 50 bucks," she says.

"What were you going to do?" Jay demands. "You were going to start hacking the wall away?"

jay and becky guiles Credit: TLC

"Becky doing unsupervised do-it-yourself projects get me pretty nervous, just based on your track record," Jay says in a joint confessional with Becky, who chimes in, "There was this incident where I was painting the bathroom and I had a little step ladder. I didn't have an appropriate sized ladder, and so I used the top of the toilet, kind of like the fourth step of the step ladder. The entire toilet cracked."

"Well, no, you shifted," Jay says. "You were on the ladder and you put your foot up on it to get to a hard-to-reach spot. She totally sheared the top of the tank off the unit. Water is going all over the place. It was like, 9 o'clock at night."

"Everything is figure-outable," Becky says.

Back with the "sledgehammer," Becky tells Jay that she knows she can't take the wall down herself. But in the meantime, she says she wanted to "prep" for the renovation and "do the demo work" before Jay got home.

"I don't know what's more ridiculous," Jays says. "The brace that she's got up to support the ceiling, or the sledgehammer that she put together to actually try and take the wall down. That sledgehammer, all I can think about was the brick flying off and hitting her in the head, or something like that. Second to the wall coming down, [that is] just as dangerous."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

jay and becky guiles Credit: TLC

On So Freakin Cheap, Becky and Jay are raising their sons George, 7, and Colden, 4, in a house that is nearly without furniture and actual appliances. The stay-at-home-mom from Minoa, New York, left her job to raise the couple's children full-time and has since made it her mission to become "The Most Frugal Mom in America."

So Freakin Cheap also follows three other frugal families: the Tran family from Orlando, Florida, the Guiles family from Minoa, New York, and the Clayton family from Stonecrest, Georgia.