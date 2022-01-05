Snowdrop Actress Kim Mi-soo Dead at 29: She 'Suddenly Left Us,' Says Agency
Before her death on Wednesday, actress Kim Mi-soo had a supporting role on the television series Snowdrop, portraying student activist Yeo Jung-min
Korean actress Kim Mi-soo died on Wednesday. She was 29.
Mi-soo's agency, Landscape Entertainment, confirmed the news of her death, saying that she passed away "suddenly." A cause of death was not provided.
"Kim suddenly left us on Jan. 5," her agency said in a statement, according to Variety. "The bereaved are deep in their sorrow at the sudden sadness. Please refrain from reporting false rumors or speculation so that the family can mourn in peace."
PEOPLE has reached out to Mi-soo's agency for comment.
Just before her untimely death, Mi-soo had a supporting role on the South Korean television series Snowdrop. In the romantic drama, which stars BLACKPINK's Jisoo and actor Jung Hae-in, Mi-soo portrayed student activist Yeo Jung-min.
The series, produced by JTBC Studios and Drama House, airs on the South Korean network JTBC. It was also announced as a Disney+ original program in October.
In addition to Snowdrop, Mi-soo also appeared on the television series Into the Ring and Hi Bye, Mama!, as well as the 2019 films Kyungmi's World and Memories, according to Variety.
Following the tragic news, fans of Mi-soo shared their condolences on social media.
"You will always be remembered and will be greatly missed," one fan tweeted, while another person wrote, "Kim Mi-soo, I love you so much."
"The Korean world lost a rising giant in acting and modeling. She was known for the #DisneyPlus series Snowdrop and was 75 days from turning 30," a third user shared, adding that fans "did NOT see this coming."
Another fan declared their "deepest condolences" to Mi-soo's family.
While noting how the star's death "has shocked us," one individual chose to instead "celebrate her life [and] fill the void with her pride, happiness and memories."
"Hopefully, she is in a better place," the user added. "Rest In Peace Angel."