Snooki Returns in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 Trailer: 'Did You Miss Me?'

The trailer for season 5 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is here.

In season 5, premiering Jan. 6 on MTV, the reality stars are heading to the Florida Keys for the first time ever.

"Yessir, we making up for lost time right here," DelVecchio, 41, says during a DJ set at the start of the trailer.

Sorrentino, meanwhile, is focusing on his new adventure after welcoming his first child earlier this year.

"I'm very excited to enter the hood — the parenthood," he says, while Guadagnino gushes, "This is crazy," upon meeting the baby.

Polizzi, 34, then makes her grand entrance. "Did you miss me?" she says, later adding to the cameras, "I'm kind of freaking out right now."

During a group dinner later on, DelVecchio declares, "I want to ask you something. Will you…," but the clip cuts to another scene before he has a chance to share his bombshell.

The original Jersey Shore premiered in 2009 and followed housemates Sorrentino, DelVecchio, Ortiz-Magro, Guadagnino, Polizzi, Farley, and Pivarnick, as well as Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola. Following Pivarnick's departure in season 2, Cortese, 34, joined the cast.

The show ran for six seasons before wrapping in 2012. In 2018, MTV rebooted the show with Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which follows the original cast minus Giancola, 34.

Ortiz-Magro, 35, previously announced that he was "stepping away" from the show as he sought treatment for "mental health issues." In August, though, he told TMZ that his Jersey Shore journey is "definitely not over," adding that fans can hope to see him as early as the end of season 5.

"I stepped away [from Jersey Shore] to deal with my mental health, be a father to my child, be a fiancé to my woman. I'll be back and, you know, all the fans love me and I love them too, so I'm going to give them what they want and I'll see them soon," he said.