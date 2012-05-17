Snooki Shows Off Her Baby Bump
Credit: Courtesy Snooki
Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is not letting pregnancy get in the way of her style.
The expectant Jersey Shore star shared a new photo of herself wearing a body-hugging black dress that shows off her figure – and her growing baby bump.
“Love this photo,” Snooki said in a Twitter post to accompany the picture. “Shows off my bump perfectly.”
The mom-to-be, who has said she wants to continue to wear fabulous shoes while she’s expecting, also dons some gold heels and a pink headband to compete her look.
Also on display in the photo: Snooki’s pregnancy cleavage, which she showed off in another Twitpic in March.
– Marla Lehner