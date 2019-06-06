Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Grills Vinny Guadagnino's Ladies on Double Shot at Love: 'STDs, Anyone?'

If you want to date Vinny Guadagnino, you’ll have to get Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi’s stamp of approval.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Thursday’s episode of Double Shot at Love, Vinny and Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio‘s dating show on MTV, the cast takes a trip to Staten Island, Vinny’s hometown — and their Jersey Shore costar makes a surprise appearance.

The group sits down for lunch and Snooki, 31, wastes no time interrogating the women, all while complimenting their boobs.

“Definitely with dating Vinny comes all of his close friends,” says Elle. “Nicole will genuinely need to like me because they are so close. JWoww will need to like me, all of those people. So that’s a lot of pressure, because they seem like hard critics.”

They get through one round of questions, but Snooki is nowhere near done.

“I actually brought a clipboard,” she announces.

“Of course you did,” says Vinny, 31. “Are you serious with this?” (Spoiler alert: She’s definitely serious.)

“STDs, anyone?” she demands.

“Yeah, actually — answer this one!” Vinny jokes, clapping his hands together.

Next, Snooki asks the ladies when was the last time they had sex.

“I’m at a year and a half, so you can put that down,” says Derynn.

“A year and a half?!” Vinny says. “Damn, girl.”

“I don’t sleep around. I really don’t,” she says. “I have to have a connection. I’ve never had a one night stand, just not my thing.”

“Well, I feel like a slut,” Snooki says with a laugh.

Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.