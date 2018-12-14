Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Defends 'Amazing Mother' Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Amid Roger Mathews Drama

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is standing up for her “best friend” Jenni “JWoww” Farley, who filed a restraining order against her husband Roger Mathews after the two got into an argument on Thursday night.

After Mathews, 43, posted a series of videos on Instagram accusing his wife of using their children as “pawns” and keeping them from him, Polizzi shared security footage of the Jersey Shore star speaking to police about the incident inside her home.

“I don’t want to do that to him. He should be allowed to see them,” a tearful Farley, 32, can be heard saying in response to the cops stating she could request temporary sole custody of the kids from the judge. “He’s not a bad dad.”

Polizzi, 31, addressed the situation in her caption:

“My best friend has been going through A LOT these past few months and my heart breaks for her. She always tries to keep her situations off social media for the sake of the kids, but her voice needs to be heard too. She has tried everything in her power to keep things civil FOR THE KIDS and she’s a damn good mother. She doesn’t leave her kids for months at a time for work. She leaves filming to care for her children that you don’t see. Her character is being tarnished and I’m here to show what’s really going down. She wants nothing but for the kids to have their dad. Unfortunately she was being taunted and baited & this was the result. YOU’RE AN AMAZING MOTHER AND PERSON and all of us who truly know you know this.”

“There is more to the story that’s being told. Stop attacking her,” Polizzi continued. “She HAS BEEN asking the cops to tell the judge to allow Roger to see the kids. Everything he has stated in those videos is false news. You shouldn’t taunt her and film her on your phone trying to get a rise out of her to use it for court. There is MANY layers to this. And more videos. Legally I cannot post those but will be used when necessary. You can all have your opinions but don’t attack her for being that person he claims she is. Everything will unfold in due time.”

In a series of videos posted overnight, including several filmed in the back of a police car, Mathews alleged that Farley was “hysterically shouting” at him and threatened to call the cops while they were fighting about her going back to work.

Mathews said he called the police himself and after they left, he went out to record a podcast with a friend, then returned home and went to sleep without interacting with Farley. He said that he was woken up by police at 2 a.m. and removed from his home after being informed that Farley had contacted the judge and filed a restraining order against him.

On Friday morning, Farley responded via a statement from her rep posted on Instagram:

“While Jenni has refrained from making any public statements relating to her impending divorce, in light of recent events we have decided to make an official statement. Certain events transpired last night which lead [sic] Jenni to involve the authorities, as she felt it was in her best interests, and the best interests of her children to do so. Any statements and social media posts depicting anything to the contrary are entirely false, misleading and intentionally designed to cast Jenni in a negative light.”

“She is proud to be a hardworking parent who provides for her children,” the statement continued. “While we have chosen not to comment further, we will note that a judge immediately ruled in Jenni’s favor and issued a temporary order of protection last night. Please respect Jenni’s decision for privacy in an effort to protect herself and her children during this time.”

A spokesperson for the Toms River Police Department also confirmed the news to PEOPLE, stating that police were dispatched to the couple’s home at approximately 1 a.m. on Friday “for a civil matter.”

“Mr. Mathews was served with a Temporary Restraining Order and provided transportation to another location,” said the spokesperson.

The incident comes three months after Farley filed for divorce from Mathews on Sept. 12, citing irreconcilable differences. In the wake of the split, the exes — who share daughter Meilani Alexandra, 4, and son Greyson Valor, 2 — continued to spend time together as a family, even celebrating their three-year wedding anniversary in October and dressing up in matching costumes for Halloween.