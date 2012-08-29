Snooki Heads Home After Giving Birth
The new mom is Tweeting, pumping and feeding her baby boy, Lorenzo Dominic LaValle
Mama’s home!
After giving birth to her 6 lb.-5 oz. baby boy, Lorenzo Dominic LaValle, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi was photographed leaving the Saint Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, N.J., on Tuesday – while cameras rolled.
At home the reality star is jumping right into her mommy duties.
“Night shift for Lorenzo!” she Tweeted early Wednesday. “I love this job!!!!!”
And later she wrote, “We don’t sleep anymore. We just take lots of naps. [I don’t care] as long as I’m staring at my handsome son.”
Snooki, who’s engaged to Lorenzo’s father Jionni LaValle, has fully endorsed breastfeeding her “little man.”
But she’s also taken to another common habit of a new mom. “Can’t wait to pump!!!,” she Tweeted – obviously not referring to her Jersey Shore crew’s “fist pump” tradition. “The highlight of my life.”