On Saturday, a Saturday Night Live writer Nick Kocher announced on Twitter that he accidentally grabbed the wrong tuxedo on his way to the Emmys —and he made a desperate plea to the internet to help him get his tux back.

“So I flew to Los Angeles yesterday and I grabbed my garment bag,” Kocher gloomily said in a video he posted on Twitter captioned “WHAT DID I DO?”

“And it turns out it wasn’t my garment bag and now I have somebody else’s tuxedo and they have mine,” he continued.

“Kill me,” he added.

WHAT DO I DO? pic.twitter.com/cE96JIFHMf — Nick Kocher (@NickKocher) September 16, 2017

An hour later, Kocher posted a lengthy plea to anybody who “flew from New York to Los Angeles for the Emmys.”

“Here’s the facts,” he wrote. “I was on Delta flight 0423 on September 15th. It left JFK at 12:15pm and landed at LAX at 3pm.”

“My bag is a black garment bag that has a couple button down shirts in it and a navy blue Calvin Klein tuxedo (that I look fresh as f-ck in),” he continued. “Whoever has my bad is also going to the Emmys, because I have their bag and there’s a suit and tuxedo in it.”

“Here’s how you can help,” he added. “If you know someone who flew from New York to LA yesterday for the Emmy’s…I dunno, ask them if they’re sure they have the right garment bag.”

Kocher also added, “IF YOU LIVE IN LOS ANGELES AND HAVE A 40L TUXEDO OR NICE GUIT UM LET ME BORROW IT?”

Another hour later, Kocher updated the world on his search. “A friend has offered me his suit. It is MASSIVE on me. But unless I find a better option, I guess this is what I’m wearing?”

He also shared a picture of himself wearing the “MASSIVE” suit, and looking very unhappy about it.

UPDATE 1: A friend has offered me his suit. It is MASSIVE on me. But unless I find a better option, I guess this is what I'm wearing? pic.twitter.com/xrPOi0MIs8 — Nick Kocher (@NickKocher) September 16, 2017

But then he found his missing tux.

Posting a picture of himself holding a black garment bag next to another man holding a black garment bag, Kocher wrote, “You guys. YOU GUYS! Sometimes the internet is great.”

You guys. YOU GUYS! Sometimes the internet is great. pic.twitter.com/nTIVDAX4fS — Nick Kocher (@NickKocher) September 17, 2017

On Instagram, he posted what appears to be a direct message with the guy pictured above, whose name appears to be The Late Show with Stephen Colbert producer Matt Lappin

“DUDE! I have your clothes! I had to wear your jacket last night, and you were right. I looked as fresh as f-ck!” the message read. “How do we meet?”

Later, Kocher offered one final update.

“Fun fact,” he wrote. “Matt works for Colbert and is nominated against us, so while this looks friendly, he is my dire enemy and I wish him ruin.

Fun fact: Matt works for Colbert and is nominated against us, so while this looks friendly, he is my dire enemy and I wish him ruin. — Nick Kocher (@NickKocher) September 17, 2017

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Colbert, are airing live on CBS from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET.