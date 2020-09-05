SNL to Honor Chadwick Boseman One Week After His Death with Rerun of His Hosted Episode

NBC will re-air Chadwick Boseman's Saturday Night Live episode in honor of the late actor who died on Aug. 28.

The episode from April 7, 2018, was Boseman's only time hosting the late-night show. His hosting duties took place two months after he starred in Black Panther and weeks before the release of Avengers: Infinity War.

During his appearance on the show, Boseman played his Black Panther character T'Challah during a sketch of Black Jeopardy! The hilarious clip has remained extremely popular, garnering over 24 million views to date.

Boseman died last Friday following a private years-long battle with colon cancer. He was 43.

One day after his death, SNL paid tribute by sharing a portrait of Boseman, which was originally taken for his episode. The image features the star in a vibrant colored jacket while riding on a black panther.

The actor — who was also known for his roles in the films 42, Marshall and Get on Up — died at his home, his family wrote on the star's social media pages.

"It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman," the Instagram post said. "⁣Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV."

"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy."

Boseman's team wrote that his role has King T'Challa in Black Panther was "the honor of his career."

"He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side," the post concluded. "The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."