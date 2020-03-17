SNL Suspends Production Due to Coronavirus Pandemic, Delaying John Krasinski's Debut

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

Saturday Night Live is going dark amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The late-night sketch series is shutting down until further notice, PEOPLE confirms. NBC is monitoring the situation closely and make decisions about future shows on an ongoing basis.

SNL had been set to return from hiatus on March 28 with John Krasinski as the host and Dua Lipa as the musical guest. This would have been the 40-year-old actor/director’s first time hosting.

Saturday Night Live films in front of a live studio audience, and many other shows that do so as well — such as Jeopardy!, Wheel of Fortune and various late-night talk shows — have already suspended filming.

SNL, which is currently in its 45th outing, is 16 episodes into its 21-episode season, and it remains unclear whether the sketch series will pick back up for those final episodes.

In New York, where SNL films at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, Mayor Bill de Blasio ordered all movie theaters, nightclubs and concert venues to close by Tuesday. Restaurants, bars and cafes can stay open but are limited to food delivery and takeout only.

During its many years on the air, Saturday Night Live has been suspended before.

After the Sept. 11th 2001 terrorist attacks, the comedy show was back on the air in less than a month. Its Sept. 29 season premiere that year opened with an introduction by then-Mayor Rudolph Giuliani and singer-songwriter Paul Simon, who performed his song, “The Boxer.”

The writers’ strike of 2007 also shortened season 33 to just 12 episodes.

Last Wednesday, the World Health Organization officially declared the coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic.

When officials made the announcement, they urged world leaders and citizens to take action to help stop the spread of COVID-19.