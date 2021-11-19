SNL Cast Members React to Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's Romance: 'Damn, Pete!'

Pete Davidson certainly has the support of his Saturday Night Live family when it comes to his budding romance with Kim Kardashian West.

During the American Museum of Natural History's 2021 Museum Gala in New York City on Thursday evening, various SNL cast members weighed in on Davidson's relationship with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum while chatting with PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I mean, you've got to be happy for love, I guess. If it's love! They look like they're having a good time," said Kenan Thompson, who called Davidson, 28, his "little brother" and added, "I'm always happy when he's happy."

Bowen Yang was on the same page, saying, "I don't know what the nature of the friendship is, but it seems like they're having a good time hanging out."

And as for Chris Redd? "Pete and Kim? Damn, Pete. Damn!" he said. "I hope they're happy. They're wearing matching outfits so I think they're on their way. [At least] that's what Instagram told me."

Kenan Thompson, Bowen Yang, Chris Redd Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty; Frazer Harrison/Getty; Jesse Grant/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kardashian West, 41, hosted SNL for the first time last month. In one sketch, she and Davidson shared an onscreen kiss while playing Disney couple Jasmine and Aladdin.

Later that month, the two sparked romance rumors when they were photographed holding hands on a roller coaster ride at an amusement park in Southern California. They were with Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker, whom Davidson knows through their mutual friend Machine Gun Kelly.

The following week, in early November, Davidson took the SKIMS mogul out for a private dinner in Staten Island, where he's from. The next night, both were spotted separately heading into Zero Bond, a private social club in Manhattan.

This week, the two were spotted holding hands in Palm Springs, California. They had been spending time in Palm Springs to celebrate Davidson's birthday, which was on Tuesday.

Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty; Frazer Harrison/Getty

A source told PEOPLE on Thursday that Davidson and Kardashian West "had a great time" celebrating together.

"Pete is back in N.Y.C. now, but Kim had a great time with him in Palm Springs," the source said. "They were very affectionate and seem more serious. He's very sweet to Kim. She's smitten."

Another source also recently told PEOPLE that "even when they're on different coasts, Kim and Pete stay in touch."

"They are getting to know each other better and getting along great," the source said. "Kim loves his spark. He is very funny, entertaining and makes Kim happy. They are still dating and enjoying it. He showers Kim with compliments and she loves it."

West addressed the split during a conversation on the Drink Champs podcast earlier this month, referencing a moment from her SNL hosting gig when she joked that she divorced the rapper because of his "personality."