Pete Davidson Jokes About Getting Someone to 'Slam' His Mom: 'Get That Lady Off My Back'

Pete Davidson is more than ready for his mom Amy to find love ⁠— or at the very least a hook-up!

The Saturday Night Live comedian, 25, joked he’s on the hunt to find his mother ⁠— and roommate ⁠— a suitor in order to get her “off [his] back.”

“I’m trying to get her to [date],” Davidson told Tan France on the Queer Eye star’s Netflix web series, Dressing Funny. “Someone should slam her. Seriously, she’s been not with anybody since like, my dad died. Somebody needs to get up in there and get that lady off my back.”

Davidson’s father Scott, a New York City firefighter, died as a first responder during the World Trade Center attacks on Sept. 11.

Now, nearly 20 years later, the comedian says he’s just rooting for his mom’s happiness.

“[If I didn’t like someone she brought home] I’d be like, ‘Hey, that guy’s not cool, but like, get it in,’” he told France.

Pete and Amy Davidson

Davidson lives with his mother in Staten Island, New York, in the basement apartment of a home they bought together.

“We live together. We’re roommates,” he said. “You know how your mom like, could be cool to everybody, but it’s like, your mom. So you love her, but you’re like, chill out dude.”

The Dirt star previously brought his mom along with him for the Mother’s Day episode of Saturday Night Live, where he introduced her to Jon Hamm backstage as her present.

“It’s weird living with my mom and sister [Casey] because I’ll see a strange dude in the house and I don’t know if he’s some dirtbag preying on my sister or the saint who’s going to take my mom off my hands,” he joked on the show.

Pete Davidson

Meanwhile, Davidson also addressed his mental health struggles with France, explaining that life is “pretty much always great” since he started taking Klonopin, a drug typically used to treat panic attacks and seizures.

“Lots wrong up there. It’s not like, the coolest thing to have, but like, go to a doctor and get yourself checked out,” he said. “[My friends and I] all talk about it. Like I’ll be like, ‘Hey, I’m gonna be weird today.’ And they’ll be like, oh, alright.”

He continued, “That’s the wonderful thing about everybody knowing I’m nuts now, now they don’t think I’m a dick. They’re like, oh, he’s just having a rough one today.”

Davidson drew concern when he posted an Instagram in December that said, “I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore.”

He later addressed the scare on Saturday Night Live by jokingly admitting that he “publicly threatened suicide” after spending time with and observing the life of friend and fellow comedian John Mulaney.

“I’m sorry, I know I shouldn’t make that joke,” he added, “but it is funny.”