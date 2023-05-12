'SNL' Star Devon Walker on 'Whirlwind' First Season, Plus Scoop on Pete Davidson's Canceled Return (Exclusive)

It may be a "whirlwind," but Devon Walker is loving his first season on Saturday Night Live.

In an exclusive chat with PEOPLE about his new partnership with Captain Morgan, the 32-year-old comedian also gave a glimpse into his first season on the late night sketch comedy series.

"It's been awesome," Walker says. "It's a whirlwind. It's a whirlwind just because there's nothing like it, so you truly never know what to expect. There's been times where I've learned I'm going to play a part that I've never done before and I'm going to do it for the first time on live television."

"There's just nothing like it," he continues, explaining the difference from doing stand-up comedy and switching to live sketch comedy in front of millions the next day. "I can't even put it into words really. It's crazy."

Walker also says it's incredible to be on the stage as some of the people he grew up watching, like Adam Sandler and Tracy Morgan. "I actually got to meet [Morgan] briefly in passing recently and he's everything you'd want him to be," he shares.

Devon Walker. FilmMagic

But all bets are off when it comes to Kenan Thompson. "I don't remember a time where Kenan wasn't on TV in my life," Walker say. "So to now be a coworker of his, be a peer, and just see him walking around, is the most surreal thing in the world."

The writer's strike started with just a few shows left in the season and it wasn't long before the SNL announced that all remaining episodes were canceled until further notice — including the highly-anticipated show hosted by former cast member Pete Davidson.

Despite the excitement around Davidson's return, Walker reveals very little had been done for the episode before the strike led to its cancelation.

"Actually, it's funny because we didn't write anything," he admits. "So there literally were no sketches from that because we only had Monday, which is pitch day, and then everything shut down. So we didn't make it to Tuesday."

Pete Davidson and Kenan Thompson on SNL. Will Heath/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Outside of SNL, Walker is staying busy, including partnering with Captain Morgan, a brand he loves, around their first-ever "Battle of the Badtenders."

The brand is hosting a contest where people submit their own original cocktails on social media for a chance to compete in the Captain Morgan Battle of the Badtenders in New York City, hosted by TikTok creator and podcaster, Drew Afualo and comedian and Drinkmasters' host Tone Bell. The three finalists will bring their best cocktails to New York City and the winner will get $10,000.

For the campaign, Walker created his own cocktail named the "Big Apple." It includes Captain Morgan spiced rum, apple juice, a squeeze lime, a couple apple slices, and a sprig of mint. "It's honestly delicious. It was really, really tasty. I was proud of how it came together," he says.

The comedian credits the "Big Apple" cocktail to his "ingenuity, heart, spirit, believing in myself, and the delicious taste of Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum."

Episodes of Saturday Night Live can be streamed on Peacock.