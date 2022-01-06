The episode will premiere on Jan. 15, marking the NBC series' first show of 2022

SNL Sets First 2022 Show with Ariana DeBose as Host, Roddy Ricch as Musical Guest

Saturday Night Live is back for more in 2022!

On Thursday, the NBC sketch comedy show announced that the second half of season 47 would premiere on Jan. 15.

West Side Story star Ariana DeBose is set to host the episode while rapper Roddy Ricch will serve as musical guest.

"First show of 2022!!!" SNL captioned the announcement post.

Following the news, DeBose, 30, expressed her excitement by posting the same announcement on her Instagram page.

"I'm hosting @nbcsnl 🤯" she captioned the post. "Hold please while I go collect my extremities, as I have exploded from excitement and sensible fear 🥳😱"

DeBose's hosting gig comes after the 30-year-old starred in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story remake as Anita.

As for Rich, 23, he recently released his new album Live Life Fast in December. It debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop albums chart, according to Billboard.

Season 47 of SNL first premiered on Oct. 2, with Owen Wilson as host and Kacey Musgraves as musical guest.

Halsey, Young Thug, Brandi Carlile, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, Saweetie and Eilish also appeared on the first set of episodes as musical guests.

During Rudd's hosting gig on Dec. 18 — his fifth time hosting the hit NBC sketch comedy show — the Omicron COVID-19 variant prevented much of the live aspect of the broadcast from taking place.

Just hours before Rudd, 52, was set to take the stage, NBC announced the episode would be scaled back with a limited number of cast and crew, and no audience. SNL also canceled musical guest Charli XCX's planned performances, including "New Shapes" with Christine and the Queens and Caroline Polachek.

In place of a regular episode with live sketches, the Dec. 18 installment featured holiday highlights from seasons past, as well as a few pre-recorded digital shorts with Rudd and the cast.