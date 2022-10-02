Miles Teller Pokes Fun at 'SNL' Casting Shakeup — as Peyton Manning — During Hosting Debut: WATCH

Live from Studio 8H, it's Miles Teller!

The Top Gun: Maverick star, 35, hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time over the weekend, where he was joined by Kendrick Lamar, who served as the evening's musical guest.

During the show's Cold Open, Teller and cast member Andrew Dismukes portrayed Peyton and Eli Manning and poked fun at the recent exits of numerous SNL stars.

"There were a lot of changes at the show that could be exciting. Let's see what they spent the entire summer coming up with," Teller as Peyton said, before he and Dismukes took part in a live analysis of the season premiere through a parody of the Manning brother's Monday Night Football ESPN show.

After criticizing the series, the brothers then summoned Jon Hamm, who played himself, to weigh in on the premiere. "Sometimes they need to bring in a real celebrity when the host isn't that famous," said Hamm, 51, poking fun at Teller's hosting gig. "I mean, when they couldn't get the star of the big summer movie, or your Tom Cruise or Jon Hamm, they had to get the costar."

Elsewhere during the show, Teller took part in various sketches, including one where he played a bank robber who becomes enthralled in the BeReal social media app, and another in which he starred as the McDonalds caricature Grimace, who lost weight over the summer and became "totally yoked up."

One other sketch saw SNL powerhouse Chloe Fineman poke fun at Nicole Kidman's AMC Theaters commercial, playing a super-human version of the actress leading a cult-like group of individuals.

Lamar, 35, performed twice during the evening — marking his third time as a musical guest on SNL.

He first performed a medley of "Rich Spirit" and "N95" during the first half of the show, before later taking the stage once more to sing his track "Father Time" featuring Sampha towards the end.

The season 48 premiere came about as SNL navigates a major cast shakeup. Longtime series regulars Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney exited after the season 47 finale.

PEOPLE then confirmed on Sept. 1 that the series was also losing Melissa Villaseñor and Alex Moffat, as well as featured player Aristotle Athari. Then, earlier this month, Chris Redd announced his departure from SNL after five seasons.

On Sept. 15, NBC revealed the four new featured players joining SNL in season 48: Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker.

SNL creator Lorne Michaels recently called season 48 a "transition year," telling reporters backstage at the 2022 Emmy Awards, "There are new people, and things are changing, and a different generation comes into the show."

SNL will return on Oct. 8 with Brendan Gleeson as host and Willow as the musical guest.