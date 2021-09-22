SNL Reveals Season 47 Lineup, Including First-Time Hosts Kim Kardashian, Jason Sudeikis and More

Saturday Night Live is coming back with a star-studded lineup of first-time hosts.

On Wednesday, the sketch comedy show revealed the hosts and musical guests for the first four episodes of season 47, which will kick off Oct. 1 on NBC.

Helming the first episode is Owen Wilson, alongside musical guest Kacey Musgraves. Wilson, 52, has appeared on SNL in the past, but never hosted himself.

Also taking the 30 Rock stage for the first time will be Kim Kardashian West on Oct. 9, with Halsey as the musical guest.

Next up are Rami Malek and Young Thug, who will appear for the Oct. 16 episode. Finally, Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis will host on Oct. 23, with Brandi Carlile performing as the musical guest.

Though this will be his first time hosting, Sudeikis, 46, was a writer and cast member on SNL between 2003 and 2013. He later made occasional appearances playing Joe Biden in sketches.

SNL producer Lorne Michaels teased Sudeikis' return to the show during Sunday's Emmy Awards, after Sudeikis ribbed him for missing his outstanding lead actor win for playing the titular character in Ted Lasso.

"I was so happy for Jason," Michaels, 76, said in the press room. "He'll be coming back soon to SNL. I'm very happy about that."

Also during the award show, Michaels accepted the Emmy on behalf of SNL for outstanding variety sketch series. In his acceptance speech, he remembered late SNL star Norm Macdonald, who died last week after privately battling cancer for nearly a decade.

Macdonald was a cast member on the show for five years — 1993 through 1998 — three of which he spent anchoring the "Weekend Update" segment. He became well-known for his impressions of Burt Reynolds, Bob Dole, Larry King, David Letterman and Quentin Tarantino, among others.

"'Weekend Update' has been a part of this now for 46 seasons. And here I'd like to pay tribute to one of the best we ever had: Norm Macdonald," Michaels said.

Backstage, Michaels told reporters Macdonald "meant the world to people. The number of people that I've heard from, the number of people that have talked about Norm — when you've worked with someone and you're aware of who they are as a person and who they are as a friend, he was one of the funniest people I've ever known. Because he's Canadian, I'd put him up there in the top 5."

He continued, "When he was at the show, I was always in awe of how long he could take to tell a joke and how long he could pause before telling another joke. He never pandered. He always was going to do it the way he wanted to do it. He had integrity."