The gang’s back together!

Saturday Night Live alums Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Rachel Dratch reunited on stage at Carnegie Hall Thursday night alongside fellow alum Horatio Sanz for a performance of ASSSSCAT — a fully improvised show. The show served as a special celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Del Close Marathon at the Upright Citizens Brigade theaters in New York City.

Poehler, along with Veep’s Matt Walsh, Matt Besser and Ian Roberts, started the Del Close Marathon in 1998 to honor their longtime improv teacher. They’re also the co-founders of the UCB Theater, an improv school that has launched the career of familiar faces like Aziz Ansari, Donald Glover, Aubrey Plaza and Ellie Kemper.

Bryan Bedder/Getty

And the UCB4 — as they’re known around the improv community — felt the significance of the night from the stage they were standing on. The foursome walked out to a standing ovation from the crowd and appeared to get emotional as the cheers lasted for several minutes.

The group was joined by Fey as the monologist: the person in charge of telling stories based off of a suggestion from the crowd that the performers then have to use to build the fully improvised scenes.

“It’s sort of a funny culmination for an art form that we did in Chicago for 50 people and now it’s at Carnegie Hall,” Walsh told PEOPLE last year after announcing the show. “It’s really a stamp of approval and it’s weird to mark 20 years with that. We’re very excited.”

This isn’t the first time the ladies of SNL have reunited recently. Dratch, Poehler and Fey are also starring in Netflix’s Wine Country, which Poehler is directing.

The 20th annual Del Close Marathon runs through July 1 at various stages in New York City.