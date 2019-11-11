SNL Just Released Every Appearance of Bill Hader as Stefon Ever

Saturday Night Live‘s hottest recurring character bit is Stefon!

Bill Hader‘s now-iconic New York City correspondent may be gone from the NBC sketch comedy series, but over the course of 10 years he solidified his legacy as one of the best SNL characters ever. And the long-running series is celebrating the legend by releasing every single appearance of Stefon on SNL ever, for the first time. Say it with us: Yes yes yes yes yes yes.

Earlier this week, SNL’s official YouTube channel uploaded a video that began with Stefon’s very first appearance in 2008 with the sketch “Movie Pitch with Stefon” where Ben Affleck played Stefon’s brother, David Zolesky. The next appearance in the video is his first Weekend Update cameo in 2010, marking his return to the show, and the rest is history.

Over the course of the week, three more videos were uploaded in chronological order. The fifth and final video that takes us all the way up to Stefon’s final SNL appearance hit the internet on Saturday. And yes, these videos have everything, including all the biggest moments in Stefon and Seth Meyers’ relationship, from Stefon surprising Meyers for his last Weekend Update hosting gig to their incredibly epic wedding.

But is this video dump more than just a fun look back for fans of Stefon? If there’s more to look into here, this could be a clue that former castmate Hader might be returning to host one of the remaining fall episodes. If that happens, he may even take Stefan out of retirement for a sketch (crazier things have happened!).

Or maybe this is all just for fun. But no matter what, these video compilations are truly a gift to us all, so check out every single Stefon appearance on SNL below.

