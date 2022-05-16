SNL Pokes Fun at Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Trial — Including the Alleged Defecation Incident

Saturday Night Live parodied Johnny Depp's defamation trial against Amber Heard during the show's cold open over the weekend

In the late-night comedy sketch series' cold open on Saturday evening, the show poked fun at the ongoing trial between the two exes, including an incident where Heard, 36, allegedly defecated on Depp's bed.

Following an introduction from MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace, played by cast member Kate McKinnon, SNL viewers were taken inside the courtroom, where Kyle Mooney appeared as Depp, 58, with a beard, earrings and ponytail.

When a lawyer portrayed by Aidy Bryant asked Mooney's Depp what his reaction was to discovering "fecal matter in your bed," Heard's main lawyer Elaine Bredehoft, played by Heidi Gardner, objected. Cecily Strong's judge character allowed the questioning to go on, however, stating, "It does sound fun, and this trial is for fun."

As Depp was shown a video in the courtroom, he identified his property manager, who was seen in the clip talking on the phone before discovering the fecal matter in Depp's bed. "That's a boo boo," said the man, played by longtime cast member Kenan Thompson.

Other cast members, including Ego Nwodim, Melissa Villaseñor and Chris Redd, then appeared in the sketch as various other members of Depp's service staff.

After arguing over which individual was responsible for cleaning up the mess, the sketch then transitioned back to the courtroom, where Strong's judge made a note about the case.

"Okay, I think I've seen enough. This trial has given me a lot to consider," she said. "On one hand, I believe Mr. Depp's story, but on the other hand, you're constant smirk lets me know this is not the first woman you made so mad that she pooped in your bed."

Depp denied the claims, and they settled their divorce out of court in August 2016 (it was finalized in January 2017).

Late last month, a longtime employee of Depp's said that Heard once told him that defecating in the former couple's once-shared bed was "a horrible practical joke gone wrong."

Starling Jenkins III — an executive chauffer and security guard for Depp, who first met the actor in 1993 and has since provided services ranging from childcare, animal care and personal-assistant duties to security and transportation — testified from a live video call to the court in Fairfax, Virginia.

There, Jenkins recalled accompanying the Aquaman actress to Coachella in 2016, and while driving Heard to the festival one night, Jenkins said they "had a conversation pertaining to the surprise she left in the boss's bed" following a fight she and Depp allegedly had before she departed for the trip with friends.

Clarifying that the "surprise" was "the defecation," Jenkins testified that Heard told him it was "a horrible practical joke gone wrong."

On the stand in April, Depp said he was "shown a picture of" the bed incident, which allegedly took place after he and his then-wife had an argument during her 30th birthday party, before she headed to Coachella.

"I had gone to Mr. [security guard Sean] Bett and said, 'She's at Coachella. I think it's a good time to go downtown so that I can get some of my things and get them out of there,' especially things that were precious to me," the Edward Scissorhands star recalled at the time. "And he said, 'I don't think now's a good time to go.' And I thought, 'It's the perfect time. She's not going to be home for two days.' "

"Then he showed me a photograph on his telephone of … it was a photograph of our bed, and on my side of the bed, was human fecal matter," Depp testified.

The actor said of his initial response, "I mean ... I laughed. It was so outside. It was so bizarre and so grotesque that I could only laugh. So I did not go down there that day."

According to Depp, Heard "tried to blame" the feces "on the dogs," adding, "They're teacup Yorkies. They weigh about 4 pounds each. The photograph that I saw — I lived with those dogs for many years. It was not the dogs."