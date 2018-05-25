Saturday Night Live‘s Pete Davidson is setting the record straight on dating with Borderline Personality Disorder.

The comedian, 24, is addressing misconceptions that have risen since news broke that he was seeing singer Ariana Grande following her breakup from rapper Mac Miller.

Davidson shared a lengthy message on his Instagram Story on Thursday night defending his BPD diagnosis and his relationship with the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer.

“Normally I wouldn’t comment on something like this cause like f— you. But I been hearing a lot of “people with bpd can’t be in relationships” talk. I just wanna let you know that’s not true,” Davidson wrote. “Just because someone has a mental illness does not mean they can’t be happy and in a relationship.”

He continued, “It also doesn’t mean that person makes the relationship toxic. Everybody is different and there are a lot of treatments for mental illnesses and I have done/am doing all of them. And I encourage those who struggle to seek help as well it has changed my life for the better.”

“I just think it’s f—— up to stigmatize people as crazy and say that they are unable to do stuff that anyone can do. It’s not their fault and it’s the wrong way for people to look at things,” he added.

Pete Davidson/Instagram

RELATED: Mac Miller Arrested on Drunk Driving, Hit-and-Run Charges

“I may be crazy but at least I’m aware of it and not afraid to be honest about it and I’m not hiding behind a twitter or Instagram account,” Davidson wrote. “I’m simply writing this because I want everyone out there who has an illness to know that it’s not true and that anyone who says that is ill and full of s—.”

He left one last message on the subject, writing, “Mental illness is not a joke it’s a real thing. There’s kids out there killing themselves. And it’s f—— horrific. For all those struggling I want you to know that I love you and I understand you and it is going to be okay. That’s all. Love to everyone.”

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande NBC

On Monday, PEOPLE confirmed Davidson and Grande were seeing each other, with a source saying their relationship “just started,” adding, “it’s very casual.”

A second source also confirmed the news. Reps for Grande and Davidson did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment at the time.

The comedian was on hand to support Grande as she performed at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday.

“After Ariana’s performance, they were backstage and he had his arm around her,” an onlooker told PEOPLE. “They seemed very lovey-dovey. He was hanging out with her and her friends… She seemed quite smitten.”

RELATED VIDEO: Ariana Grande and Mac Miller Have Split But Remain Good Friends

The two, both 24, have known each other since at least 2016 when the singer hosted SNL.

News of their romance comes just weeks after PEOPLE confirmed it was over between Grande and Miller, her boyfriend of nearly two years.

“Ariana and Mac officially broke up right after Coachella weekend, but they ultimately struggled for a long time with their relationship, and it was basically over last year,” the first source said.

Want to keep up with the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Opening up about their breakup earlier this month, Grande wrote that the 26-year-old rapper — with whom she attended Coachella in late April — is still “one of my best friends and favorite people on the planet.”

“I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us,” she wrote on social media alongside a photo of the pair cuddling up together on a couch.