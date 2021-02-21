"The thing is my mom is a lot like this show. No matter what I do, I'm never asked to leave," Pete Davidson said

SNL Star Pete Davidson Jokes About Removing His Tattoos and Moving Out of His Mom's House

Pete Davidson is always game to making others laugh at his own expense.

"In some ways, I like the pandemic Valentine's because it's the first time being alone wasn't my fault," Davidson joked. "I spent the night eating chocolates and watching a movie with my mom, which is why I'm officially moving out of the house. One of us has to go."

Davidson went on to say that he's planning on getting his tattoos removed. "I saw a picture of myself without a shirt and I look like a toddler went to prison. I look like I'm carrying a shiv but only to poke open a Capri Sun," he joked.

When Jost, 38, asked the King of Staten Island star if he's definitely moving out, Davidson responded: "Yeah, I have to."

"The thing is my mom is a lot like this show. No matter what I do, I'm never asked to leave. Also, they're both really old and noticeably fatigued," Davidson joked.

Image zoom Pete Davidson and Colin Jost | Credit: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

While Davidson said he plans to get his own residence, he confirmed that he's sticking around in Staten Island. "I can't afford Kennebunkport or Narragansett or Pepperidge Farm or wherever you live now," he said to Jost.

"That's not where I live Pete," Jost clarified.

"Well wherever you live I'm sure it has more boats than people," Davidson responded.

Davidson closed out the segment with another joke about his living situation. "Me and my mom bought that house together so for me to afford somewhere new I'm gonna have to fight Jake Paul or steal one of Lorne's paintings," he said.

Image zoom Pete Davidson and his mom on SNL | Credit: NBC

Davidson lives with his mother in Staten Island in the basement apartment of a home they bought together. His father, Scott, a New York City firefighter, died as a first responder during the World Trade Center attacks on September 11, 2001.

"We live together. We're roommates," he said of his mom on the Netflix web series Dressing Funny in 2019. "You know how your mom like, could be cool to everybody, but it's like, your mom. So you love her, but you're like, chill out dude."

In a lengthy interview with Charlamagne Tha God published to YouTube last February, Davidson revealed that while he has contemplated suicide he "can't, because I've got a mom and a sister and a family."