SNL Stars Bring Their Mothers on Live TV — and Promptly Get Roasted for Trump Jokes

There’s nothing like a mother’s love — and a mother’s loving critiques.

While Saturday Night Live frequently begins each show with a topical political sketch, in honor of Mother’s Day, the cast members took a minute out of the joke-filled show to tell their mothers how much they appreciated them. But much like it is at family tables all over the world, it didn’t take long before politics crept into the discussion.

After Kenan Thompson asked his mother if she enjoyed the show, she said that she liked everything “except for all the political stuff.”

“We get it,” she added.

Mikey Day’s mother shared similar sentiments after her son asked her if she remembered a production of The Crucible, which took place during the Salem witch trials.

“You know, The Crucible’s a lot like the witch hunt against Donald Trump,” she remarked before he quickly escorted her offstage.

SNL writer Colin Jost‘s mother also thought the show’s Trump humor could be a little harsh.

Praising Alec Baldwin for his performance as the president, she said she thought the jokes were too mean and asked her son, “Who writes that stuff?”

Quickly sidestepping the fact that he writes a lot of that material, Jost placed all the blame on his Weekend Update co-host Michael Che.

But not every cast member’s mother joked about having a problem with the show’s political humor.

“I’m so proud of you,” Pete Davidson’s mother sweetly mused before adding she wished he didn’t do so many “penis jokes.”

That wasn’t the only time mothers popped up during the night. In a digital short, host Amy Schumer played a mother who decided to tell her son about how the day he was born was the most wonderful day of her life — while selectively leaving out all of the pain she went through.

Schumer also returned to host the fictional “Mother Knows Best” game, where SNL castmates Kate McKinnon and Mikey Day played a mother-son duo who were so close, they actually slept in the same bed.

Additionally, Melissa McCarthy, who made a surprise appearance as Michael Che’s incredibly proud stepmom, crashed the comic’s Weekend Update segment on Rudy Giuliani just to give him some allergy medication because he sounded “a little foggy.”

Wearing a sweatshirt with one of his childhood photo on it, McCarthy gushed, “You may not have grown in my tummy, but I love putting you around my tummy.”